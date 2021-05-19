Karan Patel says TV industry should start making finite series: 'Khatam karo agar story nahi mil rahi'

Actor Karan Patel has said that the television industry should start making finite series instead of dragging on with a show. He opened up on working in the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein serial for six years adding that there were moments when he wanted for the show to end if the makers were unable to continue the storyline.

Karan's was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, which ended in October 2020. He has appeared in many television serials and also participated in the reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 in 2013 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 in 2020. He had emerged as the runner-up in the latter.

Speaking to a leading daily, he said, "It’s high time that we started making finite series. I have been part of a show (YHM) for six years. I am not complaining, because it has helped me reach where I am today. But, in those six years, there were many times when I thought, ‘Bas karo yaar, khatam karo agar story nahi mil rahi hai aagey toh (Let it be, end it if the story is not moving forward)’. Don’t drag a show. Instead, end it on a high, so that when you return with a second season, you have the audience waiting for it impatiently.”

He also spoke on his screen appearance adding that he hasn't been 'offered anything interesting'. Karan also drew a comparison between the television shows and OTT platforms. "You haven’t seen me on screen, because I haven’t been offered anything interesting. I don’t know why, but the television industry isn’t ready to grow; we are still making regressive shows. Look at OTT platforms, there’s so much interesting and original content there. And, I am not talking about nudity, sex, violence, or profanity. So, people’s mindset has to change,” he added.

Earlier, this month, Karan and his wife Ankita Bhargava celebrated six years of their marriage. The two had tied the knot on May 3, 2015, in a Gujarati-style ceremony. The couple welcomed their first child a daughter named Mehr in December 2019. The family went to the Maldives, earlier this year, on a vacation.

In February, Ankita had revealed a change in the couple's lives after their daughter's birth. She had said that as children pick up what they see their parents do, they have become ‘more aware’ of their behaviour.

