Karisma Kapoor blushes as Akshay Kumar sings, recreates their first song together: ‘I did my first film with her’

On Tuesday, Sony TV shared a promo for an upcoming episode featuring Karisma Kapoor, Anu Malik, and Mouni Roy playing Wheel of Fortune. The promo featured fun, nostalgic banter between Akshay and Karisma. Karisma announced she would play the game, but said she was there mainly to enjoy herself and have fun with Akshay. To this, Akshay replied, “Mere saath pehle kum maze kiye the aapne jo aaj mazze lene aayi hai?”

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is back as host with the brand new reality game show Wheel of Fortune, which premieres today (January 27). The show will also feature several of Akshay’s co-stars as special guests, including Karisma Kapoor. In a nostalgic moment on stage, Akshay and Karisma recreated their iconic song Deedar Ho Gaya Mujhko Pyar Ho Gaya, leaving fans delighted and reliving the magic of their on-screen pairing.

Akshay added, “Like I said earlier, she is my first heroine. I did my first film with her and my first song. I want to tell you how beautiful you are.” He then went on to stand right behind Karisma and surprised her by singing and dancing to Deedar’s song Deedar Ho Gaya Mujhko Pyar Ho Gaya. Karisma could not stop blushing as Akshay sang the song and recreated the moment with her.

Fans also showered the duo with love. One of the comments read, “They make a good pair, ngl.” Another wrote, “Karisma is magical beauty.” Another commented, “They still look good together.”

About Deedar Pramod Chakravorty’s Deedar was a remake of the 1989 Bengali film Amanat. The film featured Akshay Kumar, Karisma Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Laxmikant Berde, Tanuja, Gurbachan Singh and Dan Dhanoa. This movie was supposed to be Akshay Kumar’s debut. However, Saugandh was released first in 1991.