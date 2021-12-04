KBC 13: 'Jethalal' Dilip Joshi asks Amitabh Bachchan if he still scolds Abhishek as 'Bapuji' Amit Bhatt glares at him

Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to host actors Dilip Joshi and Amit Bhatt next Friday. On the Shandaar Shukravaar episode of the show, Dilip and Amit will join host Amitabh Bachchan, as their popular avatars from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Jethalal and Bapu Ji.

In a new promo shared by Sony Entertainment Television, Dilip (as Jethalal) is heard asking Amitabh if he still scolds his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan. He seems to be hinting at Bapu Ji, who often screams at him and calls him names for messing up the smallest tasks. +

Amitabh tells him that he used to do that when Abhishek was young but not since he grew up. “You must still scold him politely. ‘Hum krodhit hogae hain, aap aisa mat kijiye (I am angry with you, don’t do this)," Dilip said, leaving Amitabh in splits. He clarified, with some nervousness, that Bapu ji never screams at him. But clips from their show reveal otherwise.

Other actors from the Taarak Mehta family also joined as guests on the show. These included Babita Ji (Munmun Dutta), Dr Haathi (Nirmal Soni) and others.

This season, Amitabh Bachchan has hosted a bunch of celebrities on the show as part of the Shandaar Shukravaar episodes. Deepika Padukone-Farah Khan, Sourav Ganguly-Virender Sehwag, Kapil Sharma-Sonu Sood and others have been part of the quiz show.

The show also completed 1000 episodes this week and to mark the occasion, Amitabh got his daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Nanda Naveli on the show. During the episode, Amitabh also revealed his gratitude towards the show and how he got the opportunity to host it when he desperately needed it. “It has been 21 years. The show began in 2000. At that time, I had no idea. People warned me that moving from the big screen to the small screen would harm my image,” he said. “However, my circumstances were such that I wasn’t getting any work in films at that time, but after the show premiered, the kind of reactions I received made me believe that the world changed for me,” he added.