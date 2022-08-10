KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan turns matchmaker for contestant; 'films' matrimonial ad for him. Watch

Amitabh Bachchan has returned as the host of the 14th season of the popular reality television series Kaun Banega Crorepati. In a new promo for an upcoming episode, Amitabh was seen helping a contestant in his search for a bride. The contestant was confident that no girl will be able to say no to him after Amitabh's endorsement. Also Read| KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan asks contestant how online dating works

The new KBC promo was shared by Sony TV on its social media channels on Wednesday evening. It started with Vimal-- the contestant on the hot seat, talking to Amitabh about his marriage plans. He said, "I will marry only when I am earning a five-figure salary."

As Amitabh asked him if he has someone in his life, Vimal replied, "When the girl says yes, I say no. When I say yes, the girl ends up saying no." Amitabh then pretended to record a video with his hand gestures as he said to Vimal, "This is your opportunity to advertise yourself. What kind of life partner do you want?"

The contestant replied, "I like a girl who is simple-looking but has good attributes." When Amitabh asked Vimal what he would do if he likes a girl but she says no to him, the latter confidently replied, "I don't have to worry about that. Aapne marketing kar di hai Sir (it's because you have done my marketing now)." Fans also agreed with Vimal and dubbed Amitabh Bachchan the 'best salesman.'

This is the 13th season of KBC that Amitabh Bachchan is hosting. The veteran actor has been hosting the game show since its inception in 2000, except for the third season (2007), which was presented by Shah Rukh Khan. The 14th season premiered on Sony Entertainment Channel on August 7.

Amitabh also has three films lined up for release. He will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Vikas Bahl's Goodbye, as well as Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON