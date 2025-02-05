KBC 16 contestant obsesses over Aishwarya Rai's beauty, Amitabh Bachchan says 'haan hum jaante hain'

Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the Junior's week on the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. During a recent episode, a young contestant, mesmerised by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's beauty, asked the veteran actor to share some beauty tips as well. The superstar had an unmissable reaction. Amitabh Bachchan reacts to contestant talking about Aishwarya Rai's beauty.

KBC 16 contestant praises Aishwarya's beauty

When Big B took a sneak peek into KBC 16 contestant Pranusha Thamke's wish list, the first name was that of his daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai, followed by K-Pop and memory. Speaking about Aishwarya's beauty, the contestant remarked, “Sir, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan bahut khoobsurat hain (Sir, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is very beautiful).” With a big smile on his face, Amitabh responded, "Haan, hum jaante hain" (Yes, I know).

The contestant then asked for beauty tips and added, "Khoobsurati jatane ke liye shabd kam pad jaaye, itni khoobsurat hain. Sir, aap toh unke saath hi rehte hain, koi tips batao khoobsurati ke." (Words fall short to describe her beauty; she is so beautiful. Sir, you live with her, please share some beauty tips.)

Amitabh Bachchan reacts

To this, Big B replied, "Dekhiye, ek baat bataye aapko. Chehre ki khoobsurati, woh kuch saalon mein mit jaayegi, lekin aapke dil ki khoobsurati, woh sabse ahem rehti hai. Dil ki khoobsurati jeewan bhar rahegi aapke paas. Aapne dil ko khoobsurat banaiye. Humko toh lag raha hai bahut khoobsurat hai aapka dil." (Look, let me tell you one thing. Facial beauty fades in a few years, but the beauty of your heart is what truly matters. The beauty of your heart will stay with you forever. So, focus on making your heart beautiful, and I believe you already have a beautiful heart.)

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's marriage

Aishwarya Rai tied the knot with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, in April 2007. The couple shares a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. While rumors of their divorce have surfaced multiple times, their recent public appearance together debunked the speculation, bringing relief to their fans.

Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming projects

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, which also stars Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan in key roles. The film was a massive success at the box office, collecting ₹1000 crore worldwide. He will next be seen in the courtroom drama Section 84, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The film also features Diana Penty, Abhishek Banerjee, and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles. Though announced in 2023, the release date is yet to be confirmed.