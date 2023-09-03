News / Entertainment / Tv / Kevin Costner reveals the real reason why bid farewell to Yellowstone

Kevin Costner reveals the real reason why bid farewell to Yellowstone

Kevin Costner has shed light on his unexpected departure from the hit TV series "Yellowstone." The 68-year-old actor, famous for portraying John Dutton in the Taylor Sheridan-created show, recently spoke out during a child support hearing in Santa Barbara, California, related to his ongoing divorce from Christine Baumgartner.

This image released by Paramount Network shows Kevin Costner in a scene from "Yellowstone." (AP)
Costner cited a "long, hard-fought negotiation" regarding the split of season 5 as the key factor that led to his exit from the Paramount Network series. He expressed his sentiments, saying, "I've been told it's a little disappointing that (it's) the number one show on TV (and) I'm not participating. I'll probably go to court over it."

Kevin Costner had been an integral part of "Yellowstone" during the first half of the fifth season, which concluded on January 1st, with his character, John Dutton, taking on the role of Montana's governor. However, his increasing involvement in another Western project, "Horizon: An American Saga," where he is not just acting but also handling production, direction, and writing, became a decisive factor.

Costner shed light on the significance of rearranging his movie schedule to accommodate the split season, acknowledging its importance in the entertainment industry. Regarding his potential return for "Yellowstone" season 6, Costner described it as "complicated," hinting at creative differences. "We did negotiate. There were issues about creative. I tried to break the log jam. They walked away," he stated.

The actor also disclosed that he was initially offered a generous $24 million deal to participate in seasons five, six, and seven of "Yellowstone." However, scheduling conflicts and creative disparities ultimately led to the show's cancellation.

Also Read | Kevin Costner's estranged wife spent $18,000 per month on clothing, claims the ‘Yellowstone’ star's forensic accountant

In May, Paramount officially announced the conclusion of the Kevin Costner-led "Yellowstone" series after five seasons. Shortly thereafter, Costner revealed his separation from Christine Baumgartner, his wife of nearly 19 years. The couple shares two sons, aged 14 and 15, and a 13-year-old daughter. Additionally, Costner has four adult children from previous relationships.

Taylor Sheridan, the mastermind behind "Yellowstone," expressed his disappointment over Costner's departure but praised the enduring legacy of John Dutton, a character that has left an indelible mark on the show's dedicated fanbase. Sheridan emphasized the symbolic and powerful nature of Costner's creation and the preference for resolving issues through dialogue rather than legal battles. As Kevin Costner's journey with "Yellowstone" concludes, fans await the next chapter in the "Yellowstone" universe, likely featuring Matthew McConaughey.

