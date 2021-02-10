Kim Kardashian blasts trolls for questioning daughter North’s painting skills: ‘How dare you?’
- Kim Kardashian slammed detractors for questioning daughter North's painting abilities. In a note posted on Instagram, she asked, "How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome?"
Reality television star Kim Kardashian is a ‘proud mom’ and lashed out at trolls to protect her daughter, North, after they commented on the seven-year-old's painting skills. Taking to Instagram stories, Kim lambasted the media and ‘grown adults’ for dissecting North’s oil painting.
"DON'T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!! My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured. North worked incredibly hard on her painting which took several weeks to complete. As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone,” she wrote.
“I'm seeing op-ed pieces in the media and social media from grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this! How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome? Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!” she added. She and her husband, rapper and record producer Kanye West, have four children - daughters North and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm.
Kim shared a screenshot of a news article about the ‘criticism’ that North’s painting drew and wrote, “This is the headline?!? Doubting my child.” She also posted a picture of the seven-year-old posing with her canvas. In another of her Instagram stories, she wrote, “Shout out to all the proud moms out there that love to show their baby's masterpieces.”
Kim went on to share artwork made by Kanye when he was young. “Throwback to some of her dad's artwork that he did when he was a kid,” she captioned a number of sketches and paintings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kim Kardashian blasts trolls for questioning daughter North’s painting skills
- Kim Kardashian slammed detractors for questioning daughter North's painting abilities. In a note posted on Instagram, she asked, "How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome?"
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Qubool Hai 2.0 teaser: Karan Singh Grover, Surbhi Jyoti return as Asad and Zoya
- Bipasha Basu shared the teaser of upcoming web series Qubool Hai 2.0, which will star her husband Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti as popular characters Asad and Zoya from the hit TV serial of the same name. It debuts on March 12.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nakuul Mehta: I’m not sure if the fact that I’m a father has sunk in completely yet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ekta Kapoor visits Anita Hassanandani after birth of her 'nephew'. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamya Panjabi celebrates first wedding anniversary, see pics
- Sharing some pictures from their journey together, Kamya Panjabi wished husband Shalabh Dang a happy wedding anniversary.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rahul, Nikki fight, Devoleena delighted to see Paras
- Bigg Boss 14's latest promo shows contestants getting really competitive in the Ticket To Finale task. Nikki Tamboli fights with Toshi Sabri and Rahul Vaidya, while Devoleena Bhattacharjee is excited to see Paras Chhabra enter as her supporter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anita Hassanandani, husband Rohit Reddy blessed with a baby boy
- TV actor Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their first child, a boy, on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Kamya, Shefali praise Abhinav, call his eviction 'unfair'
- Kamya Panjabi and Shefali Bagga tweeted in support of Abhinav Shukla and praised his stint at Bigg Boss 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 126: Devoleena and Rubina cry as Abhinav is evicted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajeev Bhardwaj: We are here to entertain our fans…
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rubina uncomfortable with Jasmin's re-entry on Bigg Boss 14
- Rubina Dilaik has said that she is wary of Jasmin Bhasin, and that she is not getting good 'vibes' from her. She confided in Aly Goni, with whom she got close after Jasmin was evicted some time back.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Arshi says Devoleena should have been evicted for their fight
- Arshi Khan, evicted from the show this weekend, said Devoleena Bhattacharjee should have been evicted as she got violent during a fight. She, however, added that she did not want Eijaz Khan to be evicted.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eijaz Khan says 'if all goes well', he will marry Pavitra Punia this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Amit Tandon calls Jasmin Bhasin 'real life Naagin'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aditya-Shweta, Neha-Rohanpreet spotted at Indian Idol sets for Valentine's shoot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox