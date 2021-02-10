IND USA
Kim Kardashian stood up for her little girl.
Kim Kardashian stood up for her little girl.
Kim Kardashian blasts trolls for questioning daughter North's painting skills: 'How dare you?'

  Kim Kardashian slammed detractors for questioning daughter North's painting abilities. In a note posted on Instagram, she asked, "How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome?"
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:03 PM IST

Reality television star Kim Kardashian is a ‘proud mom’ and lashed out at trolls to protect her daughter, North, after they commented on the seven-year-old's painting skills. Taking to Instagram stories, Kim lambasted the media and ‘grown adults’ for dissecting North’s oil painting.

"DON'T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!! My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured. North worked incredibly hard on her painting which took several weeks to complete. As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone,” she wrote.

“I'm seeing op-ed pieces in the media and social media from grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this! How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome? Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!” she added. She and her husband, rapper and record producer Kanye West, have four children - daughters North and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm.

Kim Kardashians Instagram stories.
Kim Kardashians Instagram stories.


Kim shared a screenshot of a news article about the ‘criticism’ that North’s painting drew and wrote, “This is the headline?!? Doubting my child.” She also posted a picture of the seven-year-old posing with her canvas. In another of her Instagram stories, she wrote, “Shout out to all the proud moms out there that love to show their baby's masterpieces.”

Kim Kardashians Instagram stories.
Kim Kardashians Instagram stories.


Kim went on to share artwork made by Kanye when he was young. “Throwback to some of her dad's artwork that he did when he was a kid,” she captioned a number of sketches and paintings.

Kim Kardashian stood up for her little girl.
Kim Kardashian stood up for her little girl.
Kim Kardashian blasts trolls for questioning daughter North’s painting skills

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:03 PM IST
  • Kim Kardashian slammed detractors for questioning daughter North's painting abilities. In a note posted on Instagram, she asked, "How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome?"
