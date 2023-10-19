Internet reacts as Kim Kardashian reveals she was 'scared out of her mind' to tell Kanye West about her son's male nanny

Kim Kardashian revealed that in order to influence her son Saint, she hired a male nanny (manny) for him. The reality TV personality and entrepreneur also shared how her ex-husband Kanye West reacted to it. As per a report by People, on the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim also admitted she was scared to tell Kanye that she had hired the manny to be around her sons. Not surprisingly, Kim's revelation grabbed attention on social media. Kim and Kanye share four children – daughters North and Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm West. Also read: Kim scolds son Saint for showing middle finger to paparazzi Kim Kardashian's decision to hire male nanny sparks social media debate.

Kim reveals Kanye's reaction to her hiring a manny

Kim said, "It's really hard for me to be really strict and to discipline a lot. My parents weren't strict at all and sometimes because I'm really busy, it would be amazing if I had a partner who would tap me out and take over and handle it but, you know, it can't happen like that."

She added, "I do think that my household and even our family is very female-dominated. I recently hired a manny. I really wanted a male around that would be picking them up and taking them to sports, and I was scared out of my mind to tell their dad (Kanye West) that."

Kanye's reaction

Despite her hesitation to tell Kanye about the male nanny, things went well, when they were introduced. Kim said, “When he (male nanny) was dropping off the kids, Kanye introduced himself. They played two-on-two with Saint and him. He's been so nice to him, like 'Hey, if you're going to help raise my son' – because he handed him the ball really easily or something – he's like, 'Don't do that, have him get it himself. It's some of the rules I would want.' And I was like 'Oh my God, okay.'”

Twitter reacts to Kim Kardashian's revelation

Reacting to a tweet by pop culture and entertainment based page Pop Base on X (formerly Twitter), a person wrote, "This isn’t a bad thing… if she has to do this clearly the father isn't being present and a lot of kids feel abandoned not having a father figure." Another person tweeted in support of Kim, "She is proving yet again that parenting knows no gender. With a 'manny' in tow, she's rewriting the rules and embracing a diverse family dynamic. Because in her world, it's all about love, support, and breaking barriers!" One more said, "Smart move, but the split can still affect the child, whether there's a male nanny or not."

However, some questioned Kim's decision. One wrote, "Or or or... Let his actual father do that?" A second tweeted, "The boy needs fatherly love not a male nanny." A third wrote, "This is kind of problematic in so many ways..." Another tweeted in reaction to those slamming Kim, "He (Kanye West) wasn't around even when they were married and you all think he is going to be around now that they are divorced?"

Kim and Kanye's divorce

Kim Kardashian had filed for divorce from Kanye West after six years of marriage in February, 2021, and in November 2022, the two reached a settlement. Their breakup was messy and Kanye had lashed out at Kim multiple times on social media, and even criticised her parenting style. Kanye is now reportedly married to Bianca Censori, while Kim and comedian Pete Davidson broke up earlier this year after nine months of dating.

