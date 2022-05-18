Krushna Abhishek: ‘I was named after Abhishek Bachchan and it had to be changed also because of him’

Krushna Abhishek has shared an interesting story behind his name, which is actually pronounced as 'Krishna'. The comedian revealed his mother named him after Abhishek Bachchan since she was a fan of his dad Amitabh Bachchan. However, when Krushna was about to join films, he had to change his name to avoid confusion. Also read: Salman Khan ‘really wanted’ Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah to have kids, comedian says 'he had a huge role'

Krushna was guest on The Maniesh Paul Podcast where he shared the reason behind his changed name. He is one of the popular comedians on The Kapil Sharma Show. Krushna and Abhishek Bachchan had worked together in 2012 film Bol Bachchan.

Krushna told Maniesh during the chat, “My name is Abhishek Sharma. My mother was a big fan of Mr Amitabh Bachchan. When I was born, she named me after his son – Abhishek. I was named Abhishek because of Abhishek Bachchan. And then my name had to be removed and made Krushna, also because of Abhishek."

Talking about why his name had to be changed, "When I got into acting, I was told there’s already an actor by the name of Abhishek. That time, websites were becoming popular. So when Abhishek's name was typed, Abhishek Bachchan’s photos were showing first. I was told so and then thought, of course they are the Bachchan family. They told me not to keep my name as Abhishek. So that’s how I became Krushna Abhishek.”

Krushna Abhishek is married to Kashmera Shah. They have four-year-old twin sons Rayaan and Krishaang Sharma. He is the brother of actor Arti Sharma and nephew of actor Govinda. Krushna has often been at loggerheads with uncle Govinda and during the podcast, made yet another appeal to him for peace. Krushna said he wants Govinda to spend time with his kids. His parents died when he and Arti were kids.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON