Lock Upp: Saisha Shinde slams Kaaranvir Bohra for mocking her by stuffing oranges in his vest: 'This is not funny'

In the upcoming episode of ALTBalaji's reality show Lock Upp, contestant Saisha Shinde will be seen locking horns with co-contestants Kaaranvir Bohra and Payal Rohatgi. Saisha was earlier eliminated from the show after she denied to apologise to show host Kangana Ranaut after an argument. After her elimination, wrote an apology note to Kangana and after that, she made her comeback in the show. Also Read: Saisha Shinde returns to Lock Upp after apologising to Kangana Ranaut, dances to 'Bole Kangana'

In the video, Kaaranvir Bohra is seen stuffing oranges in his vest, before imitating Saisha via a mime act. Kaaranvir's act offended Saisha and she said, “Muh pe toh kabhi kuch bolenge nahi mime kar ke he dikhao tum zindagi bhar (You guys never say anything on my face, you can only do mime acts).” Kaaranvir replies, “Don't take it personally.” Saisha says, “You are f---- portraying me with oranges, so I will take it personally," to which Kaaranvir replies, “It's an act you can't say why would you do this?”

Angry Saisha then says, “At least I have the b--- to say that I had breast implants," and she added that it's not funny to do that. Payal then yells, “Don't play the woman card here."

Last month, Saisha was eliminated from the show after Kangana bashed her and Kaaranvir Bohra for their rude behaviour in the jail. However, Saisha lost her calm and said that she will not apologize to Kangana for her behaviour. She said, “If you want me to apologise to you, I can't because I don't think I'm wrong. If there're contestants, there's host…” Kangana then said that there are 50 other people who want to be a contestant on the show and asked her to leave. Saisha replied, "You can bring them here then."

After her elimination, Saisha penned a long note on Instagram, apologising to Kangana and saying that she wants to return to the show. A part of her Instagram post read, “Eventually I ended up disrespecting you … and for that, I’m sorry cause all I wanted was to be a version of you as you had said right in the beginning that the winner of the show should be a reflection of YOU. My mom has always taught me to accept when you are wrong and don’t feel shy to ask for forgiveness .. cause asking for an apology only makes you learn from your mistakes! I hope you bring me back on the show and let me show you what I’m truly capable of.”

