‘Love is Blind’ Season 4 Live Reunion notices absence of a major couple

‘Love is Blind’ Season 4 cast gathered together for Sunday’s live reunion special. But it seems Jackelina “Jackie” Bonds and Josh Demas had other plans for the Sunday evening. Image Credit: Netflix

Jakie, 27, started dating Josh, 31, after she called off her engagement with fiancé Marshall Glave, 27, on Season 4.

The J&J duo’s absence raised lots of questions amidst fans.

The host of the Sunday livestream, Vanesaa Lachey, said, “Jackie and Josh aren’t here but I sat down with them for an exclusive interview that we will show you later on in the show.”

During Season 4 fans noticed that Jackie started developing feelings for both Josh and Marshall. But she ultimately went with Marshall and accepted his proposal.

The pair’s always into leftover drama and multiple intense arguments which eventually led to a breaking point when the duo chose to part their ways. “I don’t wanna be with you anymore. I just can’t be with you,” Jakie told her ex on camera.

And then on, Jackie started dating Josh over coffee after he confessed his feelings for her.

In the pre-taped interview Josh stated, “We are taking our time with everything. You know what I mean? Life comes at you fast and we don’t want to rush anything. I think sometimes, you can rush love.” 31-year old reality star added, “We live together now. We got a dog. We got a fish. I’m a girl dad!”

After her split with Marshall, Jackie has faced numerous social mockeries. Although she hinted that she’d be coming with her receipts to the special Season 4 live reunion.

Jackie and Marshall (Image Credit: Netflix)

With the interview with Vanessa, 42, Jakie tried to “clear up some things” that may have been orchestrated about her image. She addressed, “Okay, so I broke up with Marshall before I saw Josh at the coffee shop. It looks like I’m a cheater and I am not a cheater.”

When Vanessa asked Jackie what caused her to part ways, she replied, “It happened off camera when we are filling out the marriage certificate. He had called me a derogatory name and we fought about it and he left for three days. I think what it was, it was a bad joke. It was one of those where we were joking, but it just came off as bad.”

On Sunday Netflix faced “an issue with livestream” which delayed the live stream for an hour. The streamer tweeted a post, “Hang tight! We’re trying to fix it as soon as possible.”

Love is Blind Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.