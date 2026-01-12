Mahhi Vij slams trolls linking her to friend Nadim Nadz after separation from Jay Bhanushali: ‘Hell is not far away’

On Sunday, Mahhi took to Instagram and shared a video addressing the link-up rumours involving Nadim Nadz. She said, “Jo log humare baare mein jaante hain, unhe yeh sab ridiculous lag raha hai. Just because humne bina kisi controversy ke divorce liya hai, aap logon ko hazam nahi ho raha. Aapko gandagi chahiye (People who know us find all this ridiculous. Just because we got divorced without any controversy, you people can’t digest it. You want dirt).”

Television actor Mahhi Vij recently announced her separation from Jay Bhanushali after 16 years of marriage. Amid this, rumours linking her to Nadim Nadz began circulating online. Mahhi has now shared a video lashing out at trolls over the dating speculation

She clarified that Nadim is her best friend and revealed that her daughter Tara has been calling him ‘Abba’ for the last six years. She added, “Yeh mera aur Jay ka joint decision tha ki woh usko Abba bulaayegi. Aapne ‘Abba’ word ko itna ganda aur ghatiya bana diya hai. Ek insaan kisi cheez se guzar raha hai aur aap logon ko karma se darr nahi lagta. You guys will stoop to any level of gandagi. Shame on you for writing such sh**y stuff about me and Nadim, who is not just a godfather in my life but someone many people respect. Don’t you say ‘I love you’ to your best friends, brothers or sisters? (It was Jay’s and my joint decision that she would call him Abba. You have made the word ‘Abba’ sound so dirty and disgusting. A person is going through something, and you people aren’t even afraid of karma. You will stoop to any level of filth).”

She further slammed those making derogatory comments about her and Nadim, warning them that they would have to face karma in their own lives. Mahhi said, “He is Jay’s best friend too, and Jay loves him a lot. I don’t know who is trying to do this, but hell is not far for you guys. Shame on people who write or say such things about pure relationships and about someone who is my heart and soul. He is my best friend, and if you don’t understand what a best friend is, then go to hell.”

About Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali Mahhi and Jay tied the knot in 2010. The couple became foster parents to two children, Rajveer and Khushi, and welcomed their daughter Tara via IVF in 2019.

Earlier this month, Mahhi and Jay parted ways after 16 years of marriage. They announced their decision on social media, stating that they would continue to co-parent their children. Soon after, social media was abuzz with speculation linking Mahhi to Nadim after she shared a birthday note for him.

Mahhi’s close friend and actor Ankita Lokhande came out in her support, slamming trolls for spreading baseless rumours. Jay Bhanushali also criticised people for attempting to “create a villain in their story”.