Mona Singh's ex Karan Oberoi shares the reason why she rejected his marriage proposal

Mona Singh and Karan Oberoi were linked when during the shoot of Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin. In a new interview on Siddharth Kannan's YouTube channel, Karan admitted to falling in love with her while shooting for the hit show, and shared that he understands why she chose to end the relationship even though he wanted to marry her. (Also read: Munjya box office collection day 6: Sharvari, Mona Singh film continues to do well, crosses ₹ 30 cr) Karan Oberoi addressed his relationship with Mona Singh.

What Karan said

In the interview, Karan said: “Our romance began on the set of Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin. If you spend so much time with someone, then it is natural to develop affection for them. She is a very good actor. She was very chilled out and she had a terrific sense of humour, which I found very appealing. I think it was very natural for me to fall for her… She laughs openly and I fell in love with this aspect of her. She is very bindaas as a person. It was beautiful while it lasted. There are many compulsions due to which you go separate ways but that doesn’t mean that you harbour any ill feeling for anyone.”

‘She wanted to focus on her career…’

Further commenting on her rejection to his marriage proposal, Karan added, "Understandable. Jassi was a stellar show, and she was a national icon. She was rising in her career. At that time, I didn’t understand this, but now I can… We suffer when we want other people to be like us. When you don’t expect anything from anyone, you won’t judge them, then you will be happy. You don’t understand this when you are young, so you take it as a rejection. She wanted to focus on her career, and there is nothing wrong with that.”

Mona went on to do TV shows such as Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do and Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se. Mona has also been part of the Aamir Khan-starrer 3 Idiots, and Laal Singh Chadha. She was last seen in the horror-comedy Munjya.