Munmun Dutta, Kamya Punjabi, Shefali Jariwala extend support to Pratik Sehajpal after he lost Bigg Boss 15 title

On Sunday, Tejasswi Prakash won the title of Bigg Boss 15 winner and Pratik Sehajpal was the runner up of the show. Actor Kamya Punjabi, Munmun Dutta, Gauahar Khan, Shefali Jariwala and more extended their support for Pratik on social media.

Munmun shared a picture of Pratik on Instagram handle and wrote, “You won millions of hearts with your honesty and rawness in the show. You deserve wonderful things in life. You should be very proud of yourself and of your journey . It was a pleasure to watch you. Stay blessed and happy dear Pratik SehajpaI.”

Former Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Jariwala tweeted, “Pratik Sehajpal you won hearts.”

#PratikSehajpaI u won hearts … — Shefali Jariwala (@shefalijariwala) January 30, 2022

Kamya Punjabi showered her support on Pratik by tweeting,“#PratikSehajpal you are my winner n always will be! U did extremely well, loved your journey and your passion towards the game and the show! Stay blessed, lots of love and blessings for your future @realsehajpal.”

Actor Karan Jotwani also tweeted in support of Pratik, he said, “Head high boy Pratik. Imi bhai is super proud of you for your journey. You wanted to be at big boss so bad during bebakee and look where you got to. Head high.”

Actor Debina Bonnerjee also extended support to Pratik and said, “The winner is in the silence of the audience LOUD and clear #PratikSehajpaI you have won hearts. And that is true winning. #PratikFan.”

Gauahar took a dig at Tejasswi on Twitter and said Pratik has won hearts on the show. She tweeted, “LOL! The silence in the studio at the announcement said it all . #bb15 there is only one deserving winner , n the world saw him shine . #PratikSehajpaI you won hearts . Every single guest who went in , you were their favourite , the public loves you . Keep your head held high .”

Tejasswi's boyfriend Karan Kundrra, who was the second runner up of the show has congratulated her on social media by posting pictures with her.

