My Daughter Geum Sa Wol fame Baek Jin Hee, Yoon Hyun Min announce break up after 7 years of relationship

Popular actor couple, Yoon Hyun Min and Baek Jin Hee have decided to part ways, ending their seven year relationship. On Monday, a report on Sports DongA surfaced about their break up, which their agencies have now confirmed. The two starred together in the 2015 K-drama My Daughter Geum Sa Wol. Also read: Shim Hyung Tak, Hirai Saya hold second wedding ceremony in Seoul Baek Jin Hee and Yoon Hyun Min starred together in My Daughter Geum Sa Wol.

Yoon Hyun Min and Baek Jin Hee's break up

“It’s true that Yoon Hyun Min and Baek Jin Hee have broken up. Now, rather than a couple, the two are rooting for each other as colleagues. It must have been a hard decision since they have dated for so long. I’m sure there are feelings of disappointment. I just hope fans bless them with support and encouragement,” said an acquaintance of the couple to the news outlet.

Meanwhile, Soompi quoted On September 4, Yoon Hyun Min’s agency as they confirmed the reports, “It’s true that Yoon Hyun Min and Baek Jin Hee have broken up. As both of them are busy with acting projects, they wound up parting ways.”

Yoon Hyun Min and Baek Jin Hee's relationship timeline

Baek Jin Hee and Yoon Hyun Min grew closer during their MBC drama, My Daughter, Geum Sa Wol. Directed by Baek Ho-Min, the show also starred Park Se Young, Jeon In Hwa and Do Sang Woo. Following the success of the series, Baek Jin Hee and Yoon Hyun Min got wrapped around dating rumours while the drama was still on in early 2016. Although they did not confirm their relationship initially, later they revealed that they began seeing each other in April of the same year.

The couple had been going strong for years. From spending time together and holidaying abroad to dropping sweet comments on each other's Instagram posts, they shelled out couple goals.

Baek Jin Hee made her acting debut with her first supporting role in The Naked Kitchen. Her first role was in the indie film Bandhobi in 2009. Her last outing was The Real Has Come. On the other hand, Yoon Hyun Min who rose to fame withTunnel,was last seen in Bo-ra! Deborah. He will be next seen in an upcoming short film, Taste of Horror – Gym for Residents.

