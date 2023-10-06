Kim Kardashian reacts to her wardrobe malfunction in Milan: ‘It hurts so bad’

Kim Kardashian had a very embarrassing and seemingly painful fashion mishap on her trip to Milan, as revealed in the next week’s episode of The Kardashians. Kim Kardashian Deals with Wardrobe Slip-Up at Speaking Event(HULU)

The 42-year-old reality star and businesswoman was in the Italian city to launch her campaign as the creative director of a Dolce & Gabbana show. However, things did not go as planned when she discovered that her black pants had ripped at the back, exposing her entire butt.

In a sneak peek for the upcoming episode ‘A Step In the Right Direction,’ Kim is seen showing a photo of the wardrobe malfunction to her sister Kourtney and saying, “my whole butt is out.” She also shared a video where she tries to peel off the pants from her skin and says, “It’s stuck to my f**king a**’ and ‘It hurts so bad.”

Despite the discomfort, Kim decided to wear the same pants to a panel discussion that she was part of at the iConnections’ Global Alts Conference in early February, held at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. She confessed, “I was dying inside, sitting up on stage, like feeling a breeze like in my a**.”

The SKIMS star was joined by iConnections CEO Ron Biscardi and her partner Jay Sammons, who she co-founded the private equity firm SKYY Partners with last September.

The panel focused on their vision and goals for SKYY Partners, which is described as, ‘a next-generation consumer and media private equity firm co-founded by experienced disruptive brand investor, Jay Sammons, and global influencer, entrepreneur and icon, Kim Kardashian.’

No one could tell from watching the panel presentation, but Kim apparently endured the whole thing with shredded pants at the back. It is still unclear how the fashion disaster happened in the first place, but fans will find out more details next week.

Kim had mentioned in the Season 4 premiere that she had to go back to Milan as part of her contract for the Dolce & Gabbana show. She invited Kourtney to join her, but Kourtney declined and said that she was not happy with how things went down with the brand.

She said, “I just don’t think it’s cool the way that particular thing happened. It’s not about that. It’s just about the deeper thing that we can talk about.”

The Kardashians returns next week with the third episode of the fourth season only on Hulu.