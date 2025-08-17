Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh blessed with a baby girl, share adorable first pictures: ‘Sufi finally has his Rumi’

Television actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh have become parents for the second time, as they welcomed a daughter on August 15. The couple shared adorable pictures of their newborn on social media, delighting fans with the happy news. Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh blessed with a baby girl.

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh welcome baby girl

On Sunday, Nakuul and Jankee took to Instagram to post a carousel of photos announcing the arrival of their daughter. The first photo showed their son Sufi holding his newborn sister in his arms and adoring her. The second captured Nakuul gazing lovingly at his baby daughter as she lay in a cradle. The third featured a selfie of the happy parents taken shortly after her birth.

Sharing the pictures, Nakuul wrote a heartfelt note, “She’s here. Sufi finally has his Rumi. Our hearts are complete. 💕15th August 2025. Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it 🎶.”

Nakuul’s industry friends and fans showered love on the newborn and congratulated the couple. One comment read, “Many many congratulations to you both and Sufi. Welcome to this world Rumi. May you be blessed with a long, happy and healthy life.” Another said, “Awwww our Sufi is now a big brother!! Congratulations.” A third wrote, “Wow! Congratulations on the arrival of your little princess! Lots of love.”

Back in June, Nakuul had announced Jankee’s pregnancy by sharing family pictures in which the couple, dressed in beige and grey, posed with Sufi in their garden. Their son proudly held a drawing of their “happy family”, including his sibling-to-be. Nakuul captioned it: “The boy is ready for additional responsibility. So are we. We are accepting blessings, 𝓪𝓰𝓪𝓲𝓷.”

About Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh

Nakuul and Jankee tied the knot on January 28, 2012, after dating for nine years. They welcomed their first child, son Sufi, in February 2021 and often share glimpses of their family life on Instagram.

Nakuul made his acting debut with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara (2012), where his portrayal of Aditya Kumar earned him immense popularity. He later rose to fame with Ishqbaaaz (2016–2019) as Shivaay Singh Oberoi, becoming a household name. Beyond television, Nakuul has also appeared in web series like Never Kiss Your Best Friend and I Don’t Watch TV.