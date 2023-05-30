Neha Marda reveals her pregnancy struggles: Doctors asked ‘Ma ko bachayein ya bacche ko’

Neha Marda, who had her baby girl recently, has revealed that her case got so complicated at one point that the doctors and her family had to discuss whether they should save the child or the mother. She took to her YouTube channel and shared her journey of child birth. (Also read: Balika Vadhu's Neha Marda calls breastfeeding in public ‘absolutely normal) Neha Marda talks about her pregnancy in her new vlog.

Responding to fans who have been asking if she had a C-section, Neha said in her vlog, "I had a super urgent C-section, jo definitely planned nahi tha. Earlier, it seemed like I might go for normal delivery. But due to an emergency and my BP fluctuations - my BP would fluctuate a lot and we had to take this decision. There was a time when actually doctors had a meeting with my family and asked bache ko bachaya jaaye ya maa ko bachaya jaye. Obviously mai yeh saare sawalo se durr thi (Doctors asked if they should save the baby or me, and I was away from these questions) because my family - my mother and husband were there to take their decision. But I was aware of it." Neha welcomed her first child, a baby girl in April.

C-Section versus normal delivery

C-sections are often planned as per the way a pregnancy develops, but that was not the way in Neha's case. She also said that the way a baby is born is irrelevant and all anyone may ask for is a healthy baby and mother.

"Jin logo ka C-section hua hai, unko yeh na feel karaye, arey apne toh apne liye easy process kar liya. Pata sabko chlata hai, dard sabko hota hai, kisi ko pehle kisi ko baad mein. Importance yeh hai ki we have a healthy baby."

She added that post-partum is not easy for either -C-sec and normal delivery. Neha also said that her BP caused her to have a lot of risks and ups and downs, but eventually, she had a healthy baby and that is all that matters.

Neha Marda's pregnancy

Neha delivered prematurely and had to be away from her newborn daughter for a little less than a month. Ever since they returned from the hospital, Neha has been sharing her experience of motherhood - the struggles as well as the moments she cherishes - on social media.

Best known for her role in Balika Vadhu, Neha has also featured in popular shows such as Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Most recently, she was seen in Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet.

