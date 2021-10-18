On The Kapil Sharma Show, Ayesha Jhulka reacts as fan says he wants to sit in her lap: ‘Aaja, pata lag jayega’

Ayesha Jhulka, on Sunday’s episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, was shown comments on some of her Instagram posts. She appeared on the show with fellow 90s’ stars Juhi Chawla and Madhoo.

During the ‘Post Ka Postmortem’ segment, host Kapil Sharma read out funny comments on their posts. On a picture of Ayesha posing with her pet cat, a fan left a comment: “Meow meow toh main bhi kar leta hoon, kya main bhi aapki godi mein aa sakta hoon (Even I say meow, can I sit in your lap)?”

The comment left Ayesha in splits. “Aaja, pata lag jayega (Come, you will find out),” she joked. Another fan had replied to the original comment, “Unko billi pasand hai, gadhe nahi (She likes cats, not donkeys).”

Ayesha laughed and agreed with the second fan. “Sahi bola, bilkul sahi bola. Yeh jaanta hai, jo bhi hai (That’s absolutely true. This person knows it),” she said.

Known for films such as Khiladi and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Ayesha was last seen in Genius, which came out in 2018, after a long sabbatical. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, she opened up about her absence from Bollywood.

Ayesha said that she got similar roles when she was younger and made a conscious decision to move away from the ‘same typical stuff’. “I wanted to do something that’s going to be performance-oriented. I felt my talent was not really explored the way I could have performed. That wouldn’t have happened if I was in this rat race. I consciously cut down on films after my biggest hit, Dalaal (1993). I’m glad I did, otherwise, I’d have been doing the same stuff,” she said, adding that she turned down a lot of television shows as well. She said that she is reading scripts now and is considering making her digital debut.