This Golden Globe nominee was highest paid Bigg Boss contestant ever, earned 2.5 crore for 3 day stint

Behind the locked doors of the Bigg Boss' house, fortunes are not only made in fame but also in cash. Every season whispers float around that who is the highest-paid? And while many names have entered with glitz, glamour, and hefty cheques, one contestant stands tall as the most expensive signing in the show’s history. She is the Canadian-American actor, model Pamela Anderson. All about the highest-paid Bigg Boss contestant ever.

Pamela Anderson's entry in Bigg Boss

Pamela‘s entry in Bigg Boss season 4 was pure strategy—bringing Hollywood glamour to the Indian reality space. She was the very first International celebrity to enter the Bigg Boss house, and her entry surely became a sensation. When she reached Mumbai, the actor was mobbed at the airport. She entered the Bigg Boss house in a white saree and even danced with Salman Khan on stage.

How much did Pamela earn?

Now comes the million-dollar question, how much did she actually take home for her brief yet unforgettable stint? As the first international celebrity to enter the Bigg Boss house, Pamela earned a whopping ₹2.5 crore, as reported by Financial Express. And before you dismiss the figure as modest for an international star, here’s the twist, she was inside the house for just three days. That’s nearly ₹83 lakh a day, making her stay one of the most expensive in Bigg Boss’ history.

According to a report in Money Control, Sidharth Shukla earned ₹9 lakh per week for Bigg Boss 13, and Hina Khan reportedly earned ₹8 lakh per week for Bigg Boss 11. While Sidharth also won the show, taking home ₹50 lakh as prize money, Hina was the runner-up.

About Pamela Anderson

Pamela is best known for her iconic role as C.J. Parker in the hit television series Baywatch. She rose to global fame in the 1990s, and became one of the most recognised pop culture figures of her era. Some of her film credits include Barb Wire, Scary Movie 3, Borat, Baywatch, and City Hunter, among others. She has also been a part of shows like What's Up Doc?, V.I.P., and Pam: Girl on the Loose.

Pamela saw a career resurgence in the 2020s after her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in the musical Chicago and the 2023 release of the Netflix documentary Pamela, a Love Story. She now has two films in the pipeline. One is Karim Aïnouz's drama thriller, Rosebush Pruning, which also stars Riley Keough, Callum Turner, Elle Fanning, Jamie Bell, and Tracy Letts. And the other is Kornél Mundruczó's Place to Be, which also stars Ellen Burstyn, Taika Waititi, Édgar Ramírez, Lena Waithe, Murray Bartlett, and Maika Monroe. The release dates of the films are yet to be announced.

She even won a Golden Globe nomination for The Last Showgirl this year. She was recently seen with boyfriend Liam Neeson in Naked Gun remake.

About Bigg Boss 19

The new season kicked off on August 24 with Salman Khan as the host. The grand premiere saw Salman interacting with the contestants and introducing them to the audience before locking them up inside the Bigg Boss house. Gaurav Khanna, Baseer Ali, Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishaan Quadri, Tanya Mittal, Nagma Mirajkar, Awez Darbar, Nehal Chudasama, Abhisek Bajaj, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri, Amaal Mallik, Kunickaa Sadanad and Mridul Tiwari will be fighting for the Bigg Boss 19 trophy. Viewers can watch the show on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.