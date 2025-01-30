Poonam Pandey shares pictures of her Shahi Snan in Maha kumbh: ‘The devotion has left me…’

Poonam Pandey shared pictures of herself taking a dip in the Ganga at the Maha Kumbh. At the grand Maha Kumbh, millions of devotees gather to immerse themselves in the holy Ganga to participate in the Shahi Snan. The actor shared a carousel of pictures capturing her experience at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Poonam Pandey prays and takes dip in Ganga at Mahakumbh.(PC: IG/poonampandeyreal)

Poonam Pandey's Maha Kumbh visit

Poonam Pandey wore a black printed shirt featuring ‘Mahakal,’ along with the chant ‘Jai Mahakal’ and the ‘Om’ symbol printed all over it. Mahakal is one of the forms of Lord Shiva. After the dip, she did Suryanamaskar.

She also shared images of another devotee smearing haldi and sandalwood paste on her forehead—a holy ritual performed to seek divine blessings.

She also posted clips of the crowd, highlighting the spiritual significance of the Shahi Snan, as thousands of devotees flock to the holy river Ganga, hoping to bathe in the auspicious time of Shahi Snan. She seemed to revel in the surreal moment, capturing clips of devotees and the sheer scale of the occasion, enjoying the spiritual energy of the Mahakumbh.

Beyond the Shahi Snan, she also enjoyed boat rides, fed birds, witnessed the revered evening aartis by the ghats, and danced with other devotees to celebrate the holy spirit of the festival.

Poonam shares condolences for the stampede tragedy

The crowd surged exponentially, leading to a stampede in which many were injured, and some, unfortunately, lost their lives. Reflecting on this tragedy, Poonam prayed for the departed souls to find peace and attain moksha.

In her caption, Poonam encapsulated the entire experience- from the surreal devotion and unwavering faith to the heartbreaking tragedy, she wrote, “Mahakumbh… Witnessing life up close, where a 70-year-old walks barefoot for hours, where faith knows no limits. Feeling deeply for those who lost their lives, hoping they find moksh. The devotion here has left me speechless…”

