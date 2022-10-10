Pregnant Debina Bonnerjee gets kiss from Gurmeet Choudhary as they share romantic dance, fans say 'couple goals'. Watch

Debina Bonnerjee took to her Instagram handle and shared a video as she danced with actor-husband Gurmeet Choudhary on Monday. Debina and Gurmeet are currently expecting their second child together. Their first child--daughter Lianna--was born earlier this year. The couple's romantic PDA earned praise from fans, many of whom dubbed them ‘couple goals’. ( Also read: Pregnant Debina Bonnerjee dances with Gurmeet Choudhary in new video. Watch)

In the video, both were twining in black outfits. Mom-to-be Debina wore a black dress in which her baby bump can be seen. Gurmeet wore a black formal suit with formal black shoes. He kissed his wife's forehead as they danced. Both of them smiled through at the end of the video. Sharing the video on Instagram Reels, Debina wrote, “When I first saw you … you took my breath away. (dove of peace emoji).You still do everyday.” She used the hashtag #mylife in a nutshell on the post.

One of her fans commented, “I have to tell this! You look sooo gorgeous in black ma'am.” Another fan wrote for Gurmeet, “Ahem ahem Gurmeet stealing hearts” (heart emojis). Other fan commented, “Couple goals these two.” Many fans dropped heart emojis and extended good wishes for their family.

Gurmeet Choudhary tied knot with Debina Bonnerjee in 2011. They first met on the sets of the 2008 TV show Ramayan, where they played Ram and Sita respectively. They weclomed daughter Lianna in April this year. On Instagram, they posted the clip and commented, “With utmost gratitude we welcome our ‘BABY GIRL' into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings.”

In August, while sharing a photo with Gurmeet and Lianna on Instagram, Debina announced her second pregnancy. She captioned it, "Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that...this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us."

