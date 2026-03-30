Rahul Arunoday Banerjee death: All Indian Cine Workers Association demands judicial inquiry, FIR against producers

The statement further read, “AICWA strongly raises serious concerns regarding the gross negligence of safety protocols on set. As per standard industry norms, any shoot involving water bodies—especially the sea—requires strict supervision by trained professionals, safety divers, rescue teams, and emergency preparedness. The absence or failure of such critical safety measures points toward severe lapses by the producers, production house, and the concerned broadcasting channel.”

Taking to their X account, the judicial inquiry, All Indian Cine Workers Association shared, “Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee lost his life while shooting for the television series “Bhole Baba Paar Karega” at Talsari Beach, located near Digha on the Odisha–West Bengal border. The incident reportedly occurred during the filming of a sea-based scene, where the actor entered the water and tragically drowned.”

The sudden news of the death of Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee on Sunday evening has come as a shock to the Bengali film industry. The actor died after drowning in the sea at Talsari beach in Odisha, while shooting for the Bengali soap Bholebaba Paar Karega, film industry sources said. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has now demanded strict action against the producers of the show, stating that the incident reflects a ‘systemic failure and prima facie criminal negligence’.

Noting that this is not just a case of an accident, they added, “Had proper safety protocols been implemented, this unfortunate loss of life could have been prevented. This is not merely an accident—it reflects a systemic failure and prima facie criminal negligence. AICWA has consistently highlighted that many filmmakers, production houses, and channel entities often compromise on safety measures to cut costs, thereby putting the lives of workers and artists at risk. Every year, several incidents occur across the Indian film industry where technicians, workers, and artists lose their lives due to unsafe working conditions. Unfortunately, such matters are frequently suppressed, and accountability is rarely enforced.”

'AICWA will not remain silent' The note further read, "In this case, AICWA firmly believes that strict legal action is warranted. AICWA’s Official Demands:

All Indian Cine Workers Association ( AICWA ) urges:

•The Honourable Chief Minister of West Bengal, Shrimati Mamata Banerjee

•The Honourable Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Mohan Charan Majhi to take immediate and decisive action:

1.Register an FIR under charges of murder against the producers, production house, and the channel associated with the TV series “Bhole Baba Paar Karega.”

2.Initiate a high-level, time-bound judicial inquiry into the incident.

3.Ensure compensation of ₹1 Crore to the family of Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee, to be recovered from the responsible production entities and channel.

4.Blacklist the producers, production house, and the concerned channel involved in the project, and impose a complete ban on their future operations within the Indian film and television industry until strict safety compliance mechanisms are verified and enforced.

The untimely demise of Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee marks the end of an era for the Bengali film and television industry. The entire Indian film fraternity stands united in grief, as the industry functions like one extended family. AICWA will not remain silent. We will continue to fight for justice and accountability until those responsible are held accountable."

Meanwhile, as per news agency ANI, Rahul was shooting alongside co-actor Sweta Mishra. Officials stated that the two were allegedly performing a dance sequence in knee-deep water when they suddenly slipped into a ditch. Both were rushed to Digha Hospital; however, Rahul could not be saved.

Several actors, including Sudipta Chakraborty and Sashwata Chatterjee, have demanded a proper investigation into the case.