Randeep Hooda to play real-life cop in debut web series Inspector Avinash, promises a ‘thorough entertainer’

Randeep Hooda, who made a splash in the digital space with the Netflix film Extraction, is all set to make his web series debut with a show titled Inspector Avinash. The project went on floors today.

Inspector Avinash is a dramatic retelling of the life of police officer Avinash Mishra and how he tackled criminal activities in Uttar Pradesh. The show is directed by Neeraj Pathak, produced by Neeraj Pathak and Krishan Chowdhary for Jio Studios and presented by Jio Studios and Gold Mountain Pictures.

Talking about the show, Randeep said, “Portraying a super cop like Avinash Mishra is exciting and challenging at the same time. I'm thrilled to start the year with this series and looking forward to presenting a thorough entertainer to the audience with this one.”

Randeep also has Prabhudeva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, in which he reportedly plays the antagonist, in the pipeline. The film also features Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff. Apart from this, he will be seen in Balwinder Singh Janjua’s comedy Unfair and Lovely, alongside Ileana D’Cruz.

Meanwhile, Randeep is enjoying the success of the action-thriller Extraction, which marked his Hollywood debut. It became the biggest-ever original film debut for Netflix, with an estimated 90 million households tuning in during the first month.

Encouraged by the success of Extraction, Randeep wants to take up more international projects and has signed with a talent management agency in the US. “Extraction was a huge success worldwide with a phenomenal reach. I really enjoyed working on it and got to learn so many new things from the fabulous cast and crew. As every artist wants to reach out to as many people as possible, I’m very grateful and excited for these new horizons in international cinema,” he said in a statement.

