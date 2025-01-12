Roopal Tyagi on escaping LA wildfires: ‘I remember seeing the smoke from my flight’

Actor Roopal Tyagi had been in Los Angeles just before the devastating wildfire swept through the area, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Reflecting on her recent visit, Roopal recalled witnessing the fire from her flight back home, an experience that has left her with a lingering sense of guilt. Also read: Masaba Gupta's sister-in-law safe, but loses her home to LA wildfires, Satyadeep Misra shares pic: It's been devastating Roopal Tyagi was in the city for a few months for travel and educational courses.

She expressed her regret at not being able to be with her friends during this difficult time.

Roopal shares her ordeal

In an interview with India Today, Roopal looked back at how she escaped the raging LA wildfires, sharing she is devastated to see the visuals emerging from the area. She was in the city for a few months for travel and educational courses.

"Wildfires are normal for them given the dry weather conditions, but no one expected it to be so grave. I remember seeing the smoke from my flight and wondering what was happening. By the time I landed in Mumbai, I got to know how the fire spread and burnt everything. It's heartbreaking to see the visuals," Roopal told us.

Prior to departing Los Angeles, Roopal had taken a drive along the same road and stopped by the iconic Hollywood sign. However, the area was severely impacted by the devastating fire.

She shared, “I brought back souvenirs as a means to remember my wonderful time in Los Angeles. But now, every time I look at it, I feel a sense of pain. Luckily for me, all my friends are in the safe zone, but I have been worried about them. While I feel blessed to have left in time, there is also a guilt of not being with my friends during this crisis. It's so disturbing to see nature's wrath, I am completely shaken. Imagine a happy city burning down in a day, this is unbelievable. Life is so unpredictable, and I think this strengthens the thought of living each day fully. We never know what's going to happen the next day. I really hope the people who suffered manage to build their lives again soon".

About the LA wildfire

Several celebrities living in Los Angeles had to either evacuate their homes or see them turn to ashes due to the raging wildfires. Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, Dua Lipa, Daniella Pineda, Mandy Moore and Bozoma Saint John were some of the celebrities who were affected by the wildfires. The fire is spreading rapidly across Los Angeles, with homes destroyed and major roads closed.

The fires have so far killed at least 16 people, displaced 150,000 more, and destroyed more than 12,000 structures according to state officials.