Royal Tailor Ajay Mirpuri breaks silence on Kate Middleton Meghan Markle bridesmaid dress row: '...it's nerve-wracking'

Amid the release of Prince Harry's tell-all memoir Spare, the royal tailor has spoken out on the much speculated altercation that took place between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton about Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid's dress. Apparently, the bridesmaid dress made for young Princess Charlotte ahead of the May 2018 wedding was a little too big for her to fit in, and that resulted in a feud between the two royals where Meghan made Kate cry. (Also read: Prince Harry addresses Meghan Markle's 'baby brain' comment for Kate Middleton that caused huge chaos)

Now as per a report by Daily Mail, the outlet contacted the royal tailor to give a clarification about the drama. Ajay Mirpuri, the royal tailor in question, who was named by Prince Harry in the book, has now broken silence on the four year-old affair and given his point of view pf what exactly happened that day. There were six dresses made for the young bridesmaids for the occasion and there were issues with them for which three other staffers and him had to rework on the dresses.

"If anything happened in the background, it didn't happen in front of me. But yes, weddings are stressful at the best of times – and especially one at this high level; you've got to respect that. They were faced with a problem like anyone gets at a wedding, with last minute hitches. I can understand why anybody would be upset if the dresses weren't fitting – it's nerve-wracking. I feel for them all, because you wouldn't want the children to go out on a big stage in an ill-fitting dress – and that's what they were. All six bridesmaids' dresses had to be fixed, and we did it. I'm a royalist and I wanted to do whatever I could with my small business to serve the Royal Family. We just got our heads down and said, 'Now we're here, we've got to fix it so that on the day Britain comes off well,'" said Ajay Mirpuri.

Talking about the renewed interest in the affair because of the revelations, Ajay Mirpuri added, "Had this book not come out, no-one would have known it was us. But if it saved the day, it saved the day, and good luck to them. I won't say it upsets me, but in that whole big event, this [the row] is what's spoken about the most – it should be the fact that they [the bridesmaids] looked fabulous." In the book, Prince Harry expressed that it was Meghan who was left in tears after Kate went back and forth with the fitting and rework of the dresses ahead of the wedding. Later the next day, Kate had come by the next day with flowers and a card to apologize.

Prince Harry's book, Spare, which released on January 10, delves into more topics, including the challenges of growing up in the public eye, and the treatment of him and his wife, Meghan, that led them to step down as working royals. Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot on May 19, 2018, and have two children -- Archie and Lilibet. In January 2020, the couple stepped down as working royals and later settled in California, US.

