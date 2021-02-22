Rubina Dilaik opens up about winning Bigg Boss 14 despite Salman Khan's regular criticisms: 'It used to be difficult'
- Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has spoken about how she emerged victorious on the show, despite facing host Salman Khan's criticisms every week.
Actor Rubina Dilaik, who won Bigg Boss 14 on Sunday, has spoken about being regularly singled out for criticism by host Salman Khan on the show. Rubina's fans united in her support after Salman scolded her during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode.
Rubina said in an interview that being pulled up every week 'was difficult' initially, but she learned to take the criticisms in her stride.
She told The Times of India, "It used to be difficult but there was always a learning spirit inside me. I always keep a zeal to learn new things especially when I am not aware about it. So I’ve always kept this in my mind that in the journey of Bigg Boss 14 feedback of Salman Khan sir will be the most important thing for me. Good or bad I will take it and I will polish my way and move ahead in the game."
Rubina edged out Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Rakhi Sawant and Aly Goni in Sunday's grand finale of the reality show. In her statement after being crowned the champion, she said, "No amount of prep-work, mental strength or advice from former contestants or winners can actually get you ready for life inside the Bigg Boss house. Not only me, but I am certain almost everyone will agree to this. This house can make you or break you and I am glad that I mustered the strength to power through it all."
Rubina's fans were up in arms after one particular episode, when Salman singled her out. Salman advised Rubina to not use his name to attract eyeballs. He said, “Main aapka competition nahi hoon, main aapka host hoon, aap mere ghar mein reh rahe ho. Toh please, iss galatfemi mein mat rehein, kyunki yeh galatfemi ka gubaara aapke sar pe phootega (I am not your competitor, I am your host, you’re staying in my house. So please, be aware of this, otherwise your plans might backfire)."
Also read: Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik thank fans on Instagram live session: 'Aap hain toh main hoon'
Rubina had complained to Bigg Boss that she did not appreciate Salman referring to her husband, Abhinav Shukla, as ‘samaan (baggage)'. “I feel utterly disrespected, I believe in mutual respect and I cannot function and work at a place where I feel disrespected,” she had said, as Bigg Boss tried to get her to change her mind about wanting to quit.
