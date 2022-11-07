Rucha Hasabnis aka Rasode Me Kaun Tha’s Rashi welcomes baby boy, shares first pic

Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor Rucha Hasabnis, who was expecting her second child, has been blessed with a boy. She took to her Instagram handle and shared the good news with a photo featuring baby’s feet. She wrote, “Ruhi’s sidekick is here And it’s a Baby BOY!!!.” She also added blue heart emojis with an evil eye symbol to the caption. Also read: Rucha Hasabnis to give Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 a miss

The picture has the newborn baby’s face hidden with a board which read, “You are magic.” Only the child's tiny feet are visible with the baby appeared to be placed inside a cradle in the hospital. Soon after she shared the post, TV celebrities dropped congratulatory comments.

Co-star Bhavini Purohit commented, “@ruchahasabnis Congrats Ra,” with emojis. “Wooohoooo congratulations,” added Adaa Khann. Meanwhile, fans also shared warm wishes for the mother-son duo. One of them said, “Congratulations & welcome to the world little one.”

Rucha appeared in several TV shows but she shot to fame after starring in Star Plus’ hit, Saath Nibhana Saathiya from 2010 to 2014. Later, she took a break from the show and tied the knot with businessman Rahul Jagdale in 2015. In 2019, the couple welcomed their daughter, Ruhi.

Rucha returned to the spotlight years after her exit from the show after Yashraj Mukhate’s rap song on the popular line from the show ‘Rasode Me Kaun Tha’ went viral on the internet.

In 2020, the show returned with a second season. However, Rucha was not a part of it. Talking about her decision, she told India Today back then, “I am not in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. Doing a daily soap won’t be easy for me now because I have a small kid and want to give all my time to her. So, working on a daily soap won’t be possible for now.”

