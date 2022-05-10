Sakshi Tanwar says she 'didn't attend any weddings, nothing' while working on Kahaani Ghar Ghai Kii for 8 years

Actor Sakshi Tanwar has opened up that during Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii her focus was completely on her work. In a new interview, she said that from 2000 to 2008, when the serial was aired, she only worked and wasn't part of any social gatherings. The actor said that she didn't even 'attend any weddings'. Sakshi added that now she maintains a balance in her life as she wants to spend time with her daughter. In 2018, Sakshi became a single parent after adopting a nine-month-old girl, Dityaa. (Also Read | Ram Kapoor gives shout out to 'darling' Sakshi Tanwar for Mai, shares pic from airport: 'I know you're going to rock it')

Ekta Kapoor's Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, which was part of Star Plus for eight years, starred Sakshi along with Kiran Karmarkar. The plot revolved around Parvati (Sakshi) and Om Agarwal (Kiran) who lived in a joint family. The show also featured Ali Asgar, Anup Soni, Mohnish Bahl, Shweta Kawatra, and Achint Kaur among others.

In an interview with Femina, Sakshi said, “Nothing polishes you like television; it’s that daily polishing of your craft. It’s very demanding. But what I have learned is that there has to be a balance in everything, including your work. There was a time when my work was my everything. When I was shooting for Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, that was the only thing I was doing for those eight years. I did not attend any weddings, nothing. I wouldn’t get time.

She added, “So, I just feel that, now, in the phase that I’m in, work is important, but it’s (only) a part of my life. Now I try to do the work that fits in my life smoothly, where I can be with my daughter and my family. I want to go to her school, I want to drop her and pick her up every day. I think Covid-19 has taught all of us that in a big, big way.”

Meanwhile, Sakshi was last seen in Netflix's Mai where she played the role of a revenge-seeking mother. The actor plays a middle-class mother who witnesses the death of her daughter by a speeding truck. The tragedy pushes the mourning mother to uncover the truth about the death of her daughter.

Produced by Karnesh Ssharma of Clean Slate Filmz and directed by Anshai Lal and Atul Mongia, the project also stars Seema Pahwa, Vivek Mushran, Wamiqa Gabbi, Anant Vidhaat, Raima Sen, Ankur Ratan, Prashant Narayan, and Vaibhav Raj Gupta.

Sakshi will be seen next in the upcoming film Prithviraj. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film features Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari among others.

