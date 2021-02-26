IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Salman Khan clicks a 'mega selfie' with Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor, Govinda at Indian Pro Music League
Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Bobby Deol, Shraddha Kapoor, Govinda and many more pose for a 'mega selfie'.
Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Bobby Deol, Shraddha Kapoor, Govinda and many more pose for a 'mega selfie'.
tv

Salman Khan clicks a 'mega selfie' with Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor, Govinda at Indian Pro Music League

  • Salman Khan took to Instagram and Twitter to share a 'mega selfie' from the sets of the Indian Pro Music League. The star-studded photo featured Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Bobby Deol, Shraddha Kapoor, Govinda, Mika Singh, Rajkummar Rao, Karan Wahi, Javed Ali and many more.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:58 PM IST

After completing his stint as the Bigg Boss 14 host, Salman Khan has shared a star-studded selfie from the show. The frame featured celebrities from Bollywood, television and even sports. With Salman holding the camera, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Bobby Deol, Shraddha Kapoor, Govinda, Mika Singh, Rajkummar Rao, Karan Wahi, Javed Ali and cricketer Suresh Raina huddled together to fit into the frame.

Salman shared the photo and wrote, "Yahan toh ek selfie banti hai. The world's biggest music league is here! Chal MEGA SELFIE lele re." Salman is the show's brand ambassador while Karan Wahi and Waluscha D'Souza take on the hosting duties.

Also Read: Rakhi Sawant's mom thanks Salman Khan for help in cancer treatment: 'May all your desires come true'

Zee TV's Indian Pro Music League is a 'music league' wherein six teams - Mumbai Warriors, Punjab Lions, Bengal Tigers, Gujarat Rockers, UP Dabbangs, and Delhi Dhurrandhars--will compete against each other. Each team is supported by Bollywood and sports celebrities and features renowned playback singers as their captains. The team includes a reality show star and one fresh voice. Mika Singh, Kailash Kher, Sajid Khan, Shaan, Ankit Tiwari, Javed Ali, Asees Kaur, Bhoomi Trivedi, Akriti Kakar, Payal Dev, Neha Bhasin, Shilpa Rao have been signed on to captain the six zonal teams.

During the premiere episode, which is scheduled to air on Friday, Govinda sang ‘Roop Tera Mastana’ for his wife Sunita Ahuja, leaving her smiling. When host Karan Wahi asked Govinda if that’s how he woos his wife, Govinda said, “I might have impressed many people with my acting and dance moves, but I also love music, so I sing for her from time to time.” Sunita chipped in, “He truly is the romantic one and he sings very well, always leaving me speechless.”

Apart from singing, Govinda also joined his Partner Salman on the stage to entertain the audiences.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
salman khan shraddha kapoor govinda

Related Stories

Arshi Khan with Salman Khan at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party.
Arshi Khan with Salman Khan at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party.
tv

Arshi laughs off criticism for gold dress, reveals Salman’s hilarious reaction

By Samrudhi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:10 AM IST
  • Arshi Khan opened up about her Lady Gaga-inspired gold dress at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party and revealed Salman Khan's hilarious response to it.
READ FULL STORY
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on Bigg Boss.(AFP)
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on Bigg Boss.(AFP)
bollywood

Salman Khan joins Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Pathan, see a picture

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:35 PM IST
  • Salman Khan reportedly shot for Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan on Thursday. See a picture from the set here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Bobby Deol, Shraddha Kapoor, Govinda and many more pose for a 'mega selfie'.
Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Bobby Deol, Shraddha Kapoor, Govinda and many more pose for a 'mega selfie'.
tv

Salman Khan, Govinda, Shraddha Kapoor and more pose for 'mega selfie'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:58 PM IST
  • Salman Khan took to Instagram and Twitter to share a 'mega selfie' from the sets of the Indian Pro Music League. The star-studded photo featured Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Bobby Deol, Shraddha Kapoor, Govinda, Mika Singh, Rajkummar Rao, Karan Wahi, Javed Ali and many more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hindi scholar and lyricist Santosh Anand seen during the Saraswat Samman 2020-21 ceremony on the occasion of 140th birth anniversary of Munshi Prem Chand at Delhi Vidhan Sabha, in New Delhi, India on July 31, 2020. Eight Hindi litterateurs were honoured for their contribution in the field of language, literature and culture. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
Hindi scholar and lyricist Santosh Anand seen during the Saraswat Samman 2020-21 ceremony on the occasion of 140th birth anniversary of Munshi Prem Chand at Delhi Vidhan Sabha, in New Delhi, India on July 31, 2020. Eight Hindi litterateurs were honoured for their contribution in the field of language, literature and culture. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
tv

I have never asked for money and I never will: Santosh Anand

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:30 PM IST
The senior lyricist says he just wants respect, referring to the viral video, where singer Neha Kakkar offered five lakhs rupees to him as a gift, which led to people thinking that he needed financial help
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sidharth Shukla clarifies wedding rumours.
Sidharth Shukla clarifies wedding rumours.
tv

Sidharth Shukla clarifies rumours of his marriage to Shehnaaz Gill

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:42 PM IST
  • Sidharth Shukla has long been rumoured to be dating Shehnaaz Gill. Fresh rumours suggest that the two have tied the knot. Sidharth has now clarified his marital status.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin in Bigg Boss 14.
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin in Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Aly: 'Jasmin got me headphones, a jacket, but she is my best gift this year'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:54 AM IST
  • Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin entered the reality show Bigg Boss 14 as best friends but discovered their feelings for each other through the course of the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant's first post after leaving Bigg Boss 14 was about her mother.
Rakhi Sawant's first post after leaving Bigg Boss 14 was about her mother.
tv

Rakhi Sawant's mom thanks Salman Khan for help in cancer treatment

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:20 AM IST
Rakhi Sawant posted a video message from her ailing mother Jaya to Salman Khan and his brother Sohail Khan for helping her with her cancer treatment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arshi Khan with Salman Khan at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party.
Arshi Khan with Salman Khan at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party.
tv

Arshi laughs off criticism for gold dress, reveals Salman’s hilarious reaction

By Samrudhi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:10 AM IST
  • Arshi Khan opened up about her Lady Gaga-inspired gold dress at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party and revealed Salman Khan's hilarious response to it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Addite Malik and Mohit Malik during the baby shower.(Instagram)
Addite Malik and Mohit Malik during the baby shower.(Instagram)
tv

Addite Malik, Mohit Malik look gorgeous at baby shower

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:45 PM IST
  • Mohit Malik and Addite Malik had their baby shower Wednesday and the TV couple was seen in traditional Maharashtrian attire for the bash.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ayush Shrivastava (Sourced)
Ayush Shrivastava (Sourced)
tv

Ayush Shrivastava: Lucky to have been part of good project:

By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:28 PM IST
Actor Ayush Shrivastava best known for his work in ‘Kalank’, ‘Suryaputra Karn,’ ‘Abhay 2’, and ‘Ishq Subhanallah,’ says one cannot be taught acting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Sharad Malhotra is best known for his TV shows such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki.
Actor Sharad Malhotra is best known for his TV shows such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki.
tv

Sharad Malhotra: Gone are the days when people typecast you

By Sugandha Rawal
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:52 PM IST
Actor Sharad Malhotra feels nowadays actors have more liberty to experiment without the fear of being trapped in a box.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nakuul Mehta's wife Jankee Parekh opens up about motherhood.
Nakuul Mehta's wife Jankee Parekh opens up about motherhood.
tv

Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee experienced 'emotional meltdowns' after welcoming son

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:34 PM IST
  • Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh welcomed their son earlier this month. The latter took to Instagram and shared her experience of embracing motherhood.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Himanshi Khurana took part in Bigg Boss 13.
Himanshi Khurana took part in Bigg Boss 13.
tv

Himanshi Khurana says she was offered John Abraham's Parmanu, but turned it down

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:42 PM IST
Himanshi Khurana, who hit the national limelight after she featured in Bigg Boss 13, has spoken about the time when she was offered John Abraham's Parmanu and why she ended up not doing it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vindu Dara Singh entered Bigg Boss 14 house as a supporter of Rakhi Sawant.
Vindu Dara Singh entered Bigg Boss 14 house as a supporter of Rakhi Sawant.
tv

Vindu Dara Singh posts an emotional note for Rakhi's mom as she battles cancer

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:53 PM IST
  • Vindu Dara Singh wrote a tender note on Rakhi Sawant's mother as the elderly lady gets treated for cancer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasmin Bhasin marks Aly Goni's 30th birthday.
Jasmin Bhasin marks Aly Goni's 30th birthday.
tv

Jasmin Bhasin pens a heartwarming birthday note for her 'hero' Aly Goni

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:22 PM IST
  • As Aly Goni celebrated his 30th birthday, his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin took to Instagram and penned a sweet note for the Bigg Boss 14 finalist.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Siddharth Shukla shuts down a troll commenting on his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill.
Siddharth Shukla shuts down a troll commenting on his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill.
tv

Sidharth Shukla shuts down troll commenting on his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:50 AM IST
  • Sidharth Shukla lashed out at a troll targeting him. The Bigg Boss 13 winner also gave a befitting reply to a troll commenting on his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunayana Fozdar plays Anjali on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,
Sunayana Fozdar plays Anjali on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,
tv

Sunayana Fozdar, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Anjali, won't 'mimic anyone'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:48 AM IST
  • Sunayana Fozdar, the new Anjali on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has said she has played the character for just five months and have so much to give to the role.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac