'Feels I have lost my father': Sarabhai vs Sarabhai's Rajesh Kumar inconsolable after Satish Shah's death

Satish Shah's on-screen son, actor Rajesh Kumar, has penned a moving note in tribute to the late actor. Describing the actor as a ‘father figure’ in his life, Rajesh, who shared the screen with Satish Shah in the iconic sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, said he was in disbelief that the veteran actor was no more. Satish Shah (R) with Rajesh Kumar (C) and Sumeet Raghavan (L) in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Satish Shah died on Saturday in a Mumbai hospital at the age of 74. In their statement, the Hinduja Hospital said that the actor was found unresponsive at home and brought to the hospital, but could not be revived.

Rajesh Kumar mourns Satish Shah

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rajesh called Satish Shah's death a "big loss" to the entertainment industry of India. He wrote, “This is the worst hour for me. I still cannot process that Satish ji is no more. All I can say is that it feels I have lost my father.”

Describing Satish Shah as someone full of life and humour, he added, “A man full of life and humour. Challenging everything. Made his name left his mark as an actor. This is a big, big loss to the industry and us (Sarabhai's family). Let's pray for his departed soul and keep him in your prayers.”

While fondly addressing the actor as ‘Kaka’, Rajesh Kumar wrote in the caption to the post: “RIP Kaka.”

Rajesh played Rosesh Sarabhai, son of Indravadan Sarabhai (Satish Shah), in Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai, which aired on Star One from 2004 to 2006. The show was revived for a standalone season 2 in 2017, with the original cast returning. Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, and Rupali Ganguly also starred in the popular sitcom.

Satish Shah's death

Satish Shah had battled kidney ailments for months. Sarabhai vs Sarabhai creator JD Majethia told HT that he had a kidney transplant operation two months ago.