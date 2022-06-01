Home / Entertainment / Tv / Shama Sikander shares new pics from Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal's wedding: 'Lakh lakh wadhaiyyan'
Shama Sikander shares new pics from Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal's wedding: 'Lakh lakh wadhaiyyan'

Actor Shama Sikander shared a series of pictures from actors Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal's wedding. She attended the wedding with husband James Milliron.
Shama Sikander shares pictures from Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal's wedding.
Published on Jun 01, 2022 05:54 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

On Tuesday, television actor Karan V Grover tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend actor Poppy Jabbal. Actor Shama Sikander, who shares a close bond with the couple shared a series of photos from the wedding on her Instagram handle. Shama attended the wedding with her husband James Milliron. Also Read: Karan V Grover marries girlfriend Poppy Jabbal, shares their wedding photo: 'We finally did it'

Sharing the pictures from the wedding, Shama wrote, “Lakh Lakh Wadhaiyyan mere Doston…@karanvgrover @poppyjabba.” In the first photo, Shama and James are seen posing with the bride and groom. In another one, James, who is wearing a purple turban smiles as he gets clicked with Shama. 

One fan commented, “Omg u guys look adorable.” Many congratulations to the newly married couple.” While one called it a “fairytale wedding,” another one asked, “What was the location?”

On Tuesday, Karan also shared a picture from the wedding. Sharing a photo of the him wi, Karan wrote, “MayDay‼️ MayDay!! We finally did it. 31•05•2022." In their wedding picture, Karan and Poppy are seen wearing colour-coordinated outfits.

Earlier, a source told ETimes, "Karan and Poppy are all set to tie the knot on June 1st. The wedding will take place in Himachal Pradesh in the presence of close family and friends. The wedding functions have already begun. Karan and Poppy's common friends Rai Laaxmi, Shama Sikander with husband James Milliron, Sonnalli Seygall will be attending the wedding and they have already left for the wedding. Karan and Poppy are tying the knot in a hush-hush wedding away from the hustle-bustle of city life. The couple will also be throwing a reception party."

Karan has appeared in several Hindi television shows, such as, Meri Awaz Ko Mil Gayi Roshni, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Teri Meri Love Stories, Lakhon Mein Ek, Hum Aapke Hain In Laws, Gulmohar Grand and many more.

Topics
shama sikander
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 01, 2022
