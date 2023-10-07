Sharad Kelkar reveals he was kicked out of his first big show: 'I felt very bad'

Sharad Kelkar has been working in the film and television industry for around two decades now. In a new interview with The Indian Express, the actor opened up about his earlier days when he was replaced from a show and how that particular incident became the turning point of his life. (Also read: Sharad Kelkar recalls the time his wife Keerti Gaekwad saw him break glass out of anger and ‘was scared for herself’) Actor Sharad Kelkar opened up about a turning point in his career.

Talkin to The Indian Express, Sharad shared how he was excited to land an offer for a show with a big production house. Recalling what happened next he said, "I was in a struggling phase for almost two and a half, three years. When I landed my first show in 2003, I was very excited to be working with a big production house for a serial and going on set and seeing people who you must have seen on television and now you are working with them. It was pretty new and I didn’t know the first thing about acting. I can now say that I was pretty bad but you don’t know how you are acting when you doing it. When my scene came, the director gave 30-40 takes and I couldn’t perform."

He further added how this incident changed his life and added, "I was really helpless. I used to stammer and I couldn’t say dialogues and by the night he said ‘let’s replace him’ and I was kicked out of the show and I felt very bad and sad that after so long I got a good show and I lost it... Now that I think of it, that was the turning point of my life and made me realise that nothing comes easily in life, work hard and think seriously about what you want to do. That is the motivation I got to put in a lot of hard work and continuous effort and still, I am trying to do that."

Sharad has worked on a number of shows including Aakrosh, Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka and Kuch To Log Kahenge. He has also worked in a number of films, which include Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Ashutosh Gowariker's Mohenjo Daro, Om Raut's Tanhaji. He has also featured in films such as Bhuj: The Pride of India, Operation Romeo and Housefull 4.

