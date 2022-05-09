Shark Tank India's Ghazal Alagh posts pic with newborn son, calls herself a ‘mom-preneur’

Mamaearth's Co-founder Ghazal Alagh shared pictures with her elder son Agastya and her newborn son Ayaan on the occasion of Mother's Day. Ghazal and her husband Varun Alagh welcomed Ayaan in March. Ghazal was one of the investors on the reality show Shark Tank India. Also Read: Shark Tank India fame Ghazal Alagh welcomes her second baby with husband Varun, calls the newborn 'baby shark'. See pic

Sharing the pictures, Ghazal wrote, "Tujhe sab hai pata, hain na maa. But is mama ko to sab nahi pata tha, toh seekh liya (You know everything, mother. But this mother didn't know everything, but now I have learned it all). Looking back at the camera roll, all I see is a blur of moments. I was enjoying my journey, but life had bigger, better plans for me. Motherhood put me on a new artistic journey of being a mom-preneur. Starting out as a young entrepreneur, motherhood has been the most significant motivating factor for me in building a brand that attempts to solve every little problem that I as a mother faced.

She added, "Motherhood has changed me very deeply and empowered me so much. Cheers to all the mothers out there. It is indeed a superpower! Happy Mother's Day."

In the first image, Ghazal is seen posing with Agastya near a pool. In the next one, she is holding baby Ayaan and in the third one, Agastya is seen with a dessert plate in front of him with ‘The best mom ever’ written on it. In the last photo, she is seen posing with Varun, their kids, and Varun's parents.

One fan commented on the post, “Happy mother's day Mama-earth," while another one said, “Very cute pictures.” Many fans dropped heart and flower emojis in the comments section.

In March, announcing Ayaan's birth, Ghazal posted a picture of her, Varun, Agastya and Ayaan's hands. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “And then there were 2, our second son Ayaan is here to make our lives even more fun. Ayaan means ‘blessing from god’ and that’s what he is. Thanks for all the kind wishes and blessings. #babyshark.”

Varun and Ghazal tied the knot in 2011. In 2016, they founded Mamaearth, a brand that makes skincare products. In a 2018 interview with Banana Vista, Ghazal revealed that they found the company, after struggling to find safe products for her son Agastya.

