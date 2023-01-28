Home / Entertainment / Tv / Namita Thapar slams pitch on dieting for weight loss in new Shark Tank promo: 'Log ye gimmicky cheezein kar rahe hain'

Namita Thapar slams pitch on dieting for weight loss in new Shark Tank promo: 'Log ye gimmicky cheezein kar rahe hain'

tv
Published on Jan 28, 2023 11:41 AM IST

Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar slammed a pitch shared on the show, and expressed her opinion on weight loss and dieting.

Namita Thapar is one of the sharks on Shark Tank India.
Namita Thapar is one of the sharks on Shark Tank India.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar criticised an idea shared on the show in the latest promo that was posted by Sony Entertainment Television. While listening to the pitch about a diet and nutrition company, the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, said she is unable to agree to the business idea on a fundamental level. This is not the first time Namita has spoken strongly about issues pertaining to weight loss and dieting. In an earlier episode Namita had shared that she too faced body shaming herself and was even teased as 'moti (fat)' in her early days. Also read: Netizens disagree as Shark Tank's Namita Thapar claims 'educated househelp' posted hateful comment from her phone

In the Shark Tank India season 2 promo released on Thursday, Namita said to an entrepreneur pitching her business idea, “Ye jo apne word use kiya hain na 'restart', isi mein problem hein. Ye jo aap bata rahi he na usse mein fundamentally agree nahi kar rahi hoon, ki no exercise... humare saath aate he, restart karte he... Let's spread the message ki weight loss ek lifestyle change se hota he... aur hum diabetes capital, blood pressure capital ban rahe hain because log ye sab gimmicky cheezein kar rahe hain aur apne health ke saath mess kar rahe hain. Toh mujhe ye sab sunke thoda sa, I am sorry but gussa jaise aa jata hain. I think we need to stop misguiding the country (The word you just used 'restart', is my main problem. Whatever you are saying here I am unable to agree on a fundamental level, that no exercise, we restart etc... Weight loss happens due to change in lifestyle, and if we are becoming diabetes capital and blood pressure capital as a country then it is because we are doing these gimmicky things and playing with our health. So after listening to this I feel a little angry, I am so sorry to say).”

While Namita spoke, the other two sharks Peyush Bansal and Anupam Mittal looked at her and seemed to agree with her statement. Some users appreciated Namita's opinions on the show. One commented, “Hat’s off.'” Last year, Namita had revealed, while speaking to author Chetan Bhagat on his talk show on YouTube, that she used to feel ‘very ugly’ as a kid because of her weight and acne.

Shark Tank India Season 2 is hosted by Rahul Dua, and has Anupam Mittal (founder-CEO of Shaadi.com), Aman Gupta (co-founder-CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (co-founder-CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (founder-CEO of Lenskart.com) and Amit Jain (co-founder-CEO of CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com) as the sharks.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shark tank namita thapar
shark tank namita thapar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out