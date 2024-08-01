Shilpa Shinde defends Asim Riaz after he was thrown out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: ‘He was bullied’

She even defended Asim saying he was not entirely wrong in the incident following which he was expelled.

Shilpa reacts

“Kuch bhi nahin hua tha. Aap ke sar paani chala jata hai. Down-to-earth hona chahiya. Ek banda ek taraf aur baki ek jhoondh hai, usko bhadkaya gaya as they knew his nature. Sablog success handle nahin kar pate. Sab log galat the, sab log sahi the. Maine use baar baar bola ki woh chup rahe, bahas na kare (People should be humble. Asim was alone on one side and others ganged up against him, provoked him. I kept urging him not to speak or argue with Rohit Shetty. They knew his nature and yet bullied him and instigated him. Everyone cannot handle success),” she told Times Now.

At one point in the interview, Shilpa shared that Asim should not have acted like Bigg Boss on the new show. She said he wasn’t aggressive but talkative.

“He wanted to share his experience and the pain he has gone through. Usko zyada bolne ki aadat hai. Usko chup karana padta hai. Uske bolne ka andaaz galat ho sakata hai (He was not an aggressive person. He is extremely talkative and doesn’t know where to stop which backfired),” she added.

In the end, Shilpa feels the issue should not have been stretched, and there was no need for him to get agitated after losing a task.

About the incident

Recently, Asim was evicted from the reality show following an argument with host Rohit Shetty and other contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14.

The issue stemmed from a task which Asim, Aashish Mehrotra, and Niyati Fatnan had to perform. Asim failed to finish the task, while the other two completed it successfully. It was then Asim lost his cool, calling the challenge impossible. He dared the Khatron Ke Khiladi team to do it in front of him, going on to claim that he will not take a single penny from the show. At that point, Rohit showed him a rehearsal video in which the team did the task successfully, and informed him that the team does every stunts before the contestants to ensure their safety.

Asim ousted

Following that, Rohit pulled him up for being rude and calling his co-contestants 'losers'. “Kal bhi tune bahot bakwaas ki. Sun meri baat sunle warna mei utha ke yahi patak dunga. Aise mere se badtameezi nahi karna (Yesterday also you said a lot of nonsense. Listen to me, otherwise I will thrash you here. Don’t behave badly here),” Rohit said, post which Asim was asked to leave the show.

The fourteenth edition of the adventure reality show started streaming on JioCinema and airing on Colors TV from July 27th.