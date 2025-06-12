Shubhangi Atre cries while talking about former husband Piyush Poorey’s death: ‘Doctors ne bahut phele hi bol diya tha'

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain star Shubhangi Atre is still grappling with the loss of her former husband, Piyush Poorey, who died in April this year. The actor shares that doctors had cautioned them about the potential consequences if Piyush didn't alter his lifestyle and overcome his addiction. Also read: Shubhangi Atre reveals she left late Piyush Poorey due to his alcohol addiction: 'Even sending him to rehab didn't work' Shubhangi and Piyush legally parted ways in February this year.

Shubhangi opens up

The actor is seen talking about the death of her former husband in a recent interview. A video of the interview has emerged on social media. In the clip, she is seen getting emotional while talking about Piyush.

She said, “Main yahi kahungi ke bahot hi unfortunate tha... But, I think it is because of addiction. Doctors ne bahot pehle hi bol diya tha ke agar woh apna lifestyle change nahi karenge, toh yeh ho sakta hai (I will just say that it was very unfortunate. Doctors had told him earlier that if he didn't change his lifestyle, this might happen. So, I knew that it might happen, but I had no idea that it would happen so early)”.

She added, “I want to remember him for all the good things. I loved him, and I might never forget about that. Achchi yadoon mein main yaad rakhna chahati ho Piyush ko aur main aaj bhi yahi bolti ho ki Ashi (their daughter) ko bless karte rehna. Hum dono ko guide karte rehna, and that's it (I want to remember Piyush in good memories, and even today I say keep blessing Ashi. Keep guiding both of us, and that's it)”.

More about Shubhangi Atre

Actor Shubhangi Atre's ex-husband, Piyush Poorey, died after a battle with liver cirrhosis in April, 2025. He was unwell for some time. The couple tied the knot in Indore in 2003. Shubhangi and Piyush were blessed with a daughter two years later in 2005. They were granted a divorce on February 5 earlier this year. Shubhangi is known for appearing in shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kasturi, and Chidiya Ghar. She is best known for playing Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain.