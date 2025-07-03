Smriti Irani reveals her mother was made to leave home because she could not have a son, calls it her ‘Agneepath moment’

From ruling television screens to making waves in politics, Smriti Irani has built a remarkable journey, beginning as a model, rising to stardom as one of television’s most beloved actors, and ultimately taking on the role of Union Minister. In a recent interview with Karan Johar for Mojo Story, Smriti reflected on what fuelled her ascent, revealing what she described as her “Agneepath moment.” Smriti Irani recalls her mother facing injustice at house.

Smriti Irani on her mother facing injustice

From ruling television screens to making waves in politics, Smriti Irani has built a remarkable journey — beginning as a model, rising to stardom as one of television’s most beloved actors, and ultimately taking on the role of Union Minister. In a recent interview with Karan Johar for Mojo Story, Smriti reflected on what fuelled her ascent, revealing what she described as her “Agneepath moment.”

When asked which song best represents her life, Smriti said it would be a journey from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Agneepath. Explaining the shift, she added, "I am avenging possibly every kid who never had an opportunity to equally compete. Agneepath, the original version, was about a son who was trying to fulfil his mother’s desire."

She went on to share a deeply personal memory involving her mother: "The gore and glory was all about that the son thought that his mother has faced injustice, and I always felt that for my own mother. My mother was made to leave home when I was 7 because she could not have a son. So for me, that was my Agneepath, to get my mother back and give a roof over her head."

About Smriti Irani

Smriti first rose to national fame for her portrayal of Tulsi Virani in the iconic TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, making her a household name. She later starred as Sita in Zee TV’s Ramayan alongside Nitish Bharadwaj. Her transition into politics began when she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), swiftly rising through the ranks. In 2019, she made headlines by defeating Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Amethi — a historic win in a traditional Congress bastion. As a Union Minister, she has helmed several key portfolios, including Human Resource Development (2014–2016), Textiles, and Women and Child Development.

Smriti Irani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

Ektaa Kapoor is set to revive the iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, marking Smriti Irani’s much-awaited return to television. Originally aired on Star Plus from 2000 to 2008, the show ran for over 1,800 episodes and became a cultural touchstone. The sequel, produced by Balaji Telefilms, will bring back original cast members including Smriti and Amar Upadhyay. Promising a blend of nostalgia and a fresh narrative, the reboot has already generated considerable buzz. The official premiere date is yet to be announced.