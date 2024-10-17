Smriti Irani will be back on small screen with Anupama? Actor-politician sets the record straight

Smriti Irani refutes

Since the last few days, there has been a buzz around her return to the small screen. Some time back, a media portal, TellyChakkar, took to Instagram to share a post, which read, “Smriti Irani To Have A Special Cameo In The Show Anupama Post Generation Leap?”

Smriti stumbled upon the post and was quick to quash the speculation about her return to television. Quickly reacting to it, Smriti took to the comment section and wrote, “Fake news!!!”.

About the show

Anupama has been on the top of TRP charts ever since its release in 2020 and made Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Panday and Gaurav Khanna household names. The show is currently heading for a 15-year generational leap. The fresh storyline follows Anupama’s life as she embarks on a new journey to find her grown-up daughter, Aadhya.

About Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani found immense fame with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which aired from July 2000 to November 2008 on Star Plus. The show was co-produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa under their banner Balaji Telefilms. It revolved around an ideal daughter-in-law, Tulsi (Smriti), the daughter of a pandit married to the grandson of business tycoon Govardhan Virani (Amar Upadhyay/ Ronit Roy).

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was the most successful serial at its time, garnering double-digit TRPs for six years. It marked a turning point for Ektaa as well as Smriti.

Smriti joined the BJP in 2003. Later she became a member of the National Executive and served as vice president of the Maharashtra Youth Wing just a year later. She was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat in 2011 and was re-elected in 2017. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, she contested from Amethi against the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi but lose the election. In 2019, she fiercely fought and defeated Gandhi and reached Lok Sabha.

This year, Smriti lost the seat to Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma in the Amethi Lok Sabha polls. She had previously defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the same consituency after which she rose to prominence.