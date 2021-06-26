Sofia Hayat slams troll accusing her of 'one night stand' with Abhinav Shukla: 'Didn't know him untill I googled'

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat has slammed a troll who accused her of having a 'one night stand' with television actor Abhinav Shukla. The troll also warned the duo against 'legal action'. Sofia has said that she didn't know Abhinav 'until I googled him'.

Taking to Instagram, Sofia Hayat shared a screenshot of the messages she received from the Instagram user in a post. A message read, "I know everything between you and ABHINAV Shukla... He also used you for sexual purpose... I'm going to take legal action against u and ur one night stand wala partner ABHINAV SHUKLA.... I pray everyday you and your parents will die soon."

Sharing the screengrab, she captioned her post, "Someone sent me this message. It was my mistake. I don't check my DMs usually. But she started off saying she desperately needed help. After a few minutes I realised she was a liar so I had blocked her. She made another account and sent this message! No one should ever be afraid of people like this. Trolls and bullies have an inner sadness that they inflict upon others."

Sofia Hayat shared the screenshot of the messages she received from the Instagram user.





"I understand energy and know that it is their energy and not mine, so when I get a message like this, I feel sorry for someone with such sadness and hatred for themselves and can only hope they work on themselves to release this pain instead of hurting others. But then, I don't get hurt, because I am not invested in this person. Bullies cannot hurt you when you know, their bullying is an inner reflection of their own state of mind. I send you love and blessings. May your heart and mind be clear. If not..I'm having a wonderful life and day :) The next video explains my relationship with Abhinav Shukla. Namaste Shalom Salaam Satnam Mother Sofia Hayat," she concluded.





In another post, Sofia shared a video explaining the messages and her bond with the actor. She captioned the post, "My relationship with Abhinav Shukla." In the video, she said, "I'm very shocked that someone can send me such messages. I've never met him, nor worked with him and we aren't even friends but I have been accused...I've never even spoken to him. I didn't know who Abhinav Shukla is until I googled him...Just to tell you that it's not true."

In 2013, Sofia was one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 7.