Son Pari reunion: Actors of fantasy show from early 2000s reunite, fans recall ‘bachpan ki yaadein’

Do you remember watching Son Pari on Star Plus in the early 2000s? The show in which a desi Fairy Godmother-like titular character and her eccentric male partner Altu came to the girl named Fruity's rescue whenever she was sad or in crisis? Well, you'll be happy to learn that the actors from that kids' fantasy adventure show reunited recently and made fans go down the memory lane. Son Pari actors reunite and make fans nostalgic

Son Pari reunion

Tanvi Hegde, the actor who played Fruity in Son Pari, is 32 years old now. Before Son Pari, she also starred in other memorable TV shows like Hip Hip Hurray (1999) and Shaka Laka Boom Boom (2000). Tanvi also appeared in movies like Amitabh Bachchan and Sharmila Tagore-starrer Viruddh… Family Comes First (2005) and Shahid Kapoor-starrer Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! (2005).

Tanvi took to her Instagram handle on Monday and shared a nostalgic picture of striking the same pose with her Son Pari actors like she did in the show's poster almost 25 years ago. Standing on her left is Mrinal Kulkarni, 53, who essayed the memorable character of Son Pari in the show. After the iconic stint, she appeared in multiple Hindi and Marathi movies and TV shows, including Vivek Agnihotri's 2022 blockbuster The Kashmir Files. She was last seen as Sidharth Malhotra's mother in Rohit Shetty's Prime Video India cop drama Indian Police Force earlier this year.

Standing on Tanvi's right is Ashokh Lokhande. An alumnus of National School of Drama in Delhi, the actor played Altu in Son Pari. Besides that, he's also appeared in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 1996 directorial debut Khamoshi: The Musical, Neena Gupta's 1999 TV show Saans, Aamir Khan's 1999 cop drama Sarfarosh, Anurag Kashyap's crime thrillers Black Friday (2004) and Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016), and other films and TV shows. Fun fact: Ashok's Saans director and National Award-winning actor Neena Gupta was a co-producer on Son Pari.

Fans react

Fans of the TV show, particularly those who consumed it in their childhood, couldn't help but go teary-eyed looking at the reunion. An Instagram user commented, “Can the show make a comeback. I am binge watching it nowadays on YouTube and cherishing the nostalgic moments of childhood. Thank you for the memories @tanvihegde.” Another wrote, “How on Earth do each of them actually look pretty much the same after 20+ years! Is Son Pari actually pari?”

“Bachpan ki yaadein (childhood memories) (red heart emoji),” read a third comment. “Fruity Sona and Altu are so beautiful (red heart emoji),” stated a fourth one. Another person said, “Finally trio in one frame after a loooooonnggggg time (hourglass and evil eye emojis). Sukoon (satisfaction) (teary-eyed, heart eyes, and red heart emojis).” “Ek season aur Please (namaste emoji),” demanded a fan.