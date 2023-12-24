Song Kang to skip SBS Drama Awards due to military enlistment? Channel issues clarification

Sweet Home actor Song Kang is all set to enlist for his mandatory military service next year. Ahead of it, reports about him skipping the upcoming award night by SBS started doing rounds on the internet. Reacting to it, the network issued clarification, and added that the most popular new face is yet to finalise his appearance. Also read: My Demon Ep 7-8 review Song Kang is flying high for the success of My Demon.

Song Kang to miss SBS Awards despite nomination?

As per Soompi, SBS said, “The reports that Song Kang is not attending the 2023 SBS Drama Awards are not true.” “He is currently adjusting his schedule,” they also added, suggesting that fans might have to wait till the award ceremony to find out if their favourite star will be there for one last time before heading out to fulfil his duties towards the nation.

Why Song Kang is important for this year's event

Song Kang's appearance at SBS Awards 2023 is a big deal, owing to the success of his SBS K-Drama, My Demon. This year, Song Kang and his My Demon co-star Kim Yoo Jung are nominated for Best Couple.

They will be competing against A-listers, Ryeoun and Shin Ye Eun (from The Secret Romantic Guesthouse), and Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung (from Dr Romantic 3).

Song Kang's military enlistment

Meanwhile, Song Kang will be reportedly joining the military in the first half of 2024. Earlier, during the press conference for Sweet Home 2, he had said that the series would be his last project before going away for the service.

All about SBS Drama Awards 2023

Earlier, the network announced their lineup for the award show. It included popular artists, including TXT, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, Guckkasten, and Doldams, aka cast of Dr Romantics 3. While TXT will perform hit numbers like Chasing That Feeling and Happily Ever After, Hwasa will be taking to the stage with fan favourites--Chili and I Love My Body. Rock band Guckkasten is all set to perform on a broadcast channel for the first time. They will be performing Fighter from SBS' Taxi Driver 2.

SBS Drama Awards 2023 will be taking place on December 29 at 8:40 pm, KST. Shin Dong Yup and Kim Yoo Jung (Song Kang's co-star from My Demon) will be the hosts of the night.

