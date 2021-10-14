Special Ops 1.5 teaser: Prequel series to show origins of Kay Kay Menon's Himmat Singh. Watch

Director Neeraj Pandey is all set for the release of the new season of action-packed series Special Ops. On Thursday, the makers unveiled the first official teaser of Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story, which features Kay Kay Menon, Aftab Shivdasani and Aadil Khan among others.

The last season told the story of R&AW agent Himmat Singh (Kay Kay Menon) as he took extreme steps to resolve any mission. The teaser of Special Ops 1.5 takes the viewers back to where it all began for the young R&AW agent. Kay Kay Menon reprises his role as Himmat Singh.

Excited about the new season, Neeraj Pandey said, "We have always envisioned Special Ops as a multi-layered franchise which would be leveraged on characters, scale and format innovation. We're excited to expand this universe with Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story." Producer Shital Bhatia added, “Keeping up with the scale and high-production aesthetics of Special Ops 1.5 was extremely challenging during the lockdown, we hope the audiences enjoy the show as much as we loved making it.”

Kay Kay also shared the trailer on Instagram and captioned it, “Himmat Singh is back! And this time we're going back in time with him. Stay tuned for #HotstarSpecials #SpecialOps1.5 only on @disneyplushotstar”

Many fans commented on the post saying, “One of the finest actor, bollywood go,"and “Kitna intezaar karaya (You made us wait so long)... but it'll all be worth it.” One fan said, "Sir waiting for this since last year." While another one wrote, “Finally our hero is back. Lot of love sir." Many fans praised the trailer and said things like, "Wow. It looks promising," and “full action-oriented. Can't wait to watch.”

Last year, after the success of the first season, Neeraj spilled the beans about the second one, saying, “Special Ops is the biggest show right now but there soon will be another show bigger than this. That’s the nature of the beast but the fact that people have loved the show so much is what matters. We put this in a box, live with the fact that the audience has loved it and has given us the responsibility that when we go ahead with this franchise forward. We carry even more responsibility and onus on us."

Aishwarya Sushmita, Maria Ryaboshapka alongside Gautami Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Parmeet Sethi, and KP Mukherjee will also be seen in the show, which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar soon.

With ANI inputs