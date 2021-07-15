Splitsvilla's Aradhana Sharma opens up about scarring casting couch incident: 'I couldn't let anyone touch me'

Actor Aradhana Sharma, who has appeared in the reality show Splitsvilla and the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, opened up about having faced the casting couch, and how it affected her.

In an interview, Aradhana said that a casting agent made inappropriate advances on her and that the experience was so scarring that she couldn't tell anyone about it for days.

She told a leading daily, "An incident did happen to me and I can never forget it in my entire life. It happened four-five years back. I was studying in Pune then. It happened in my home town Ranchi. There was a person, who was doing casting in Mumbai. I was doing modelling assignments in Pune and hence was a bit known. I went to Ranchi as he said he is casting for some role. We were doing script reading in a room and he was trying to touch me. I couldn’t figure out what was happening. I just remember pushing him, opening the door and running away. I couldn’t share this to anyone for a few days. It was a love scene reading script. It was very bad."

Asked if the incident pushed her away from the profession, she said, "I started having trust issues. I can’t stay with a man in one room. I can’t even stay with my papa. This has happened with me. I was 19/20 years old then. I couldn’t let anyone touch me. I used to feel so bad. It was a very bad experience for me. My mother and I wanted to confront him but then our family members stopped."

Aradhana Sharma said that despite the length of her role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the show brought her recognition. "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah brought a boom to my career. I have received so much love," she told the leading daily.