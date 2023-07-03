Subuhii Joshi on Aditya Singh Rajput's death: 'I have gained 9 kilos, haven't slept in a month'

Days after the death of actor Aditya Singh Rajput of Splitsvilla 9, his close friend and actor Subuhii Joshii has said that she is yet to come to terms with his untimely demise and has gained 9 kilos in a month. Aditya was found dead in the washroom of his residence on May 22. He was 32. Also read: Who was Aditya Singh Rajput? Everything to know about 32-year old Splitsvilla actor Aditya Singh Rajput with Subuhii Joshi.

Aditya had appeared in more than 125 advertisements along with TV shows such as Splitsvilla 9, Love, Ashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, Bad Boy Season 4 and others. Subuhii had participated in Splitsvilla season 6 as well as season 8. She has also worked in shows like Gumraah – End of Innocence, Confessions of an Indian Teenager, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Emotional Atyachar.

Subuhii on Aditya's death

Talking about how close she was to Aditya, Subuhii Joshi told Times of India, “This one month has been very difficult for me. I still can't believe Aditya is not with us. I lost a few close people in recent times and it has shaken me up. But Aditya was like my family in Mumbai. I live alone here and we used to meet regularly and call each other every day. Now I don't know who to call when he is not around. I haven't slept well for the past one month."

Opening up about coping with the loss, she said, “It has been tough and I have gained 9 kilos in the past few weeks. But I am slowly trying to get back to the gym and take care of myself. I'm sure Aditya would want me to do that.”

As per the police, Aditya allegedly died after slipping and falling in the bathroom. A domestic worker told the police that Aditya was not feeling well in the last few days before his death; he reportedly had cough and cold and was also vomiting.

Subuhii shares memories with Aditya

A week ago, Subuhii had shared some fond memories with Aditya on Instagram. She wrote, “These 30 days have been so difficult, it’s inexplicable. I kept on seeing his face everywhere, I could hear him all the time. I almost lost my mind. But today I’ve realised, I’m making him sad by making myself miserable.”

She further wrote, "So I decide to move on. Now moving on doesn’t mean I will not remember him, it just means I am gonna get back to my life too cause he loved me and I’ve to make him proud by doing better in life. To my bestest friend , I love you always and forever. I hope you are resting in peace. Miss you so much."

