Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah August 6 recap: Mehta is late for office, gets call from boss

In the latest episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Mehta is finally out of the house moving fast when he realizes that his shoelaces are untied and gets down to tie them. Right then Sodhi comes out of his building, notices Bhide busy writing on the board, and decides to play a prank for some fun.

He picks up a pebble, throws it at Bhide and runs for cover. Bhide turns around to find Mehta tying his shoelaces, walks up to him and expresses he his upset. As Mehta is trying to prove his innocence, Sodhi emerges from behind laughing.

Mehta, already late for work, asks Sodhi to drop him at work but finds out that his car is with a friend Surinder and will have to wait for him. As both of them are waiting, Jethalal comes out on his balcony performing his morning ritual.

After that Mehta and Sodhi tell Jethalal that they are waiting for the car. Hearing this Jethalal asks them to wait for two minutes and then they all can proceed to work together, though Mehta warns him to come quickly as he is already late.

Jethalal gets inside to leave but finds Champaklal on the floor because he couldn’t find his spectacles. Both then start the hunt for Champaklal’s spectacles. Out there, an anxious Mehta and Sodhi are waiting for both Jethalal and the car.

As they are waiting, Mehta gets a call from his boss checking if he has left for work or not. Mehta lies to him and saves himself from any further grilling. Inside, Jethalal gets embroiled in finding Bappuji’s spectacles and even wakes up Tappu to ask if he had seen the pair but to no avail. When Mehta calls Jethalal to enquire about his whereabouts he disconnects the call.

Meanwhile, Mehta is getting highly anxious and decides to finally fetch an auto since he is too late. But Sodhi is trying his best to stop him from doing so.