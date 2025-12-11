Tanya Mittal addresses Amaal Mallik's ‘kiss’ controversy, sets the record straight: ‘Amaal se pyar karti…’

Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, may have concluded on December 7, but the buzz surrounding its contestants, especially finalist Tanya Mittal, shows no signs of slowing down. Known for her candid personality, Tanya has once again found herself in the spotlight, this time addressing the viral allegation made by Malti Chahar, who claimed that Tanya kissed Amaal Mallik’s picture during a task inside the Bigg Boss house. Tanya Mittal firmly denied the claim of kissing Amaal Mallik's picture, stating she would not hide her feelings if she were in love.

Tanya Mittal clarifies whether she kissed Amaal's picture

In a recent conversation reported by News 18, Tanya opened up about her emotional state after the show, expressing her desire for stability and companionship. Responding directly to Malti Chahar’s claim, she shared, “Mere saath aisa hai ki mujhe family, bachhe sab chahiye. Main akele thak gayi hu… Mummy papa se main bol nahi pati jyada… Kabhi mene apne mom dad ko nahi bola ki isne mere sath bura kiya hai isse darti. (It’s like this with me. I want a family, children, everything. I’m tired of being alone… I can’t talk much to my mom and dad… I’ve never told my parents that someone treated me badly because I get scared.)”

Finally putting the allegation to rest, Tanya delivered a clear and confident clarification. “Maine kiss kiya hota na aur agar mujhe pyaar hota, toh main duniya se kabhi nahi dari na… Amaal se pyaar karti hoti toh main bolne main bhi nahi darti, main toh on screen kiss karke aa jati ki yaar main toh pyaar karti hu. (If I had kissed him and if I were in love, I would never be afraid of the world… If I loved Amaal, I wouldn’t hesitate to say it. I would have kissed him on screen and said, ‘Yes, I’m in love.’)”

She concluded by firmly denying the accusation, explaining that since she wasn’t in love, there was no reason for her to kiss anyone’s picture and dismissed Malti's claim as baseless.

About Bigg Boss 19 winner

The winner of Bigg Boss 19 was Gaurav Khanna, who lifted the trophy and won the ₹50 lakh prize, thanks to his calm demeanour and consistent gameplay. The top five finalists of the season were Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik and Pranit More. Farrhana Bhatt was declared the first runner-up.