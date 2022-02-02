Tejasswi Prakash explains Karan Kundrra’s ‘lost faith’ tweet: ‘Wanted the final moment to be between me and him’

After Tejasswi Prakash won Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrra wrote about mixed feelings in cryptic tweets. While he congratulated Tejasswi on her win, he also said that he needed time to ‘recover from what happened’. Tejasswi has now responded to the tweet and said that he was disappointed because he was not in the top two.

Tejasswi has said in a new interview that even she wanted the final fight to be between Karan and herself. Tejasswi took home the Bigg Boss 15 trophy while Pratik Sehajpal emerged as the first runner-up. Karan turned out to be the second runner-up on Bigg Boss 15 grand finale that was held on Sunday, January 30.

Responding to Karan's tweet, Tejasswi told Times of India, “Yes, Karan and I spoke about it. I wanted the final moment of lifting the trophy to be between Karan and me. It would have been the best moment. So, it (Karan coming third) was a shock because he had a beautiful journey on the show. Not that Pratik didn’t play well."

“Karan was always sure that if it was between the two of us, I was going to win. So, he is obviously very happy that trophy finally ghar hi aayi (trophy finally came home). Having said that, it is Karan Kundrra and he is a lot more than just that last moment we missed out on,” Tejasswi added.

After the finale, Karan had tweeted, “A big big big thank you to each and every one of you for all the love and support and kindness that you showered on me throughout my journey.. sorry for the late tweet... Lost faith in a lot of things today but hopefully not in myself.. you’ve stood by me like a rock.” He also congratulated Tejasswi on bagging the trophy in a separate post.

Karan Kundrra tweeted about his feelings after the Bigg Boss 15 finale.

Also read: Karan Kundrra reveals Tejasswi Prakash landed up at his house at 5.30 am after her Bigg Boss 15 win: 'It was cute'

Tejasswi and Karan first met on Bigg Boss 15 and fell in love on the show. They went through their ups and downs on the show but are now dating. Their parents have also approved of their relationship during their appearances on the show. Among fans, they are popularly known as ‘TejRan’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON