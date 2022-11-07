Tejasswi Prakash feeds Karan Kundrra ‘baingan ka bharta’ in car, fans call them a 'power couple'

Actor Tejasswi Prakash took to Instagram and shared a video featuring actor-boyfriend Karan Kundrra on Sunday. In the video, she fed him with homemade food, which he brought to pick her up. Tejasswi also shared the picture of ‘baigan ka bharta' via Instagram Stories. (Also read: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's friend films them as they kiss at a party. Watch her shocked reaction)

Taking to Instagram Stories, Tejasswi shared a picture of chapatis in a casserole and baingan ka bharta in a plastic box. She kept both the boxes on her lap. She also posted a clip of feeding Karan with baingan ka bharta while he was driving. She captioned the story, “When he comes to pick you up with baingan ka bharta (red heart and smiling face with heart eyes emoji)" with a 11:11PM sticker on it. Sharing the video of Karan, she wrote, “And you have to feed him (unamused face emoji) @KKUNDRRA.”

Tejasswi Prakash shares glimpses as she feeds Karan Kundrra via Instagram Stories.

HT City posted Tejasswi's video on their Instagram handle. Reacting to her video, one of her fans wrote, “They are just adorable.” Another fan commented, “Power couple tejran (six fire emojis).” Other fan wrote, “Evil eyes off TejRan (two red heart emojis).” Many fans dropped heart emojis for their bond.

Recently, Tejasswi celebrated Karan's 38th birthday with their families. She shared a few pictures from the celebration on Instagram and wrote, “Happy birthday my love, my happiness, my strength, my weakness, my heart, my breath, my peace, my mess, my home, my world, my one and my only sunny.”

Tejasswi and Karan romance blossomed in 2021 when they met on the reality TV show Bigg Boss 15. Talking about their wedding plans, Tejasswi in a conversation with Hindustan Times, said, “All the positive rumours about the roka and shaadi, I love all of them. (But also) It’s funny. Why should I tell you (people who ask) if the roka has happened, if we are planning our wedding or if we are buying a house? Wo humare beech ke baat hain (It is a matter among us). In my head, I’m like why do you want to know? But it’s nice and cute. About the negative ones, I’m not used to it.”

She can be currently seen in Naagin 6, where she essays the lead role. She was starred as a warden on Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp briefly, with Karan Kundrra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON