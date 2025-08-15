The Traitors announces new season with regular civilians: How to apply?

The Traitors will return with a brand-new season featuring regular civilians instead of celebrity contestants. Host Alan Cumming announced the news during The Traitors: Reality Competition Program Nominee FYC Panel at the Televerse 2025 conference on Thursday. The panel, which took place at JW Marriott Hotel in Los Angeles, also featured past competitors Bob The Drag Queen, Rob Mariano, Cirie Fields, Kate Chastain and Phaedra Parks, per Variety. The Traitors announces all-new season featuring regular civilians (Peacock)

NBC to air all-new season of The Traitors with non-celebrity contestants

“The money will mean more to them,” Cumming said. “I’m pretty excited about it. I think it’s going to be a hoot.” It marks the first time a US version of the hit backstabbing game will feature non-celebrity competitors.

The 60-year-old further revealed that the production for all-new season, which is also being dubbed as a “spinoff,” will begin in spring next year. In the meantime, The Traitors Season 4 will premiere on Peacock in 2026, starring Colton Underwood, Travis Kelce's mother Donna, Lisa Rinna, and Dorinda Medley. The hit reality show has already been renewed for a fifth season.

“We’re excited to bring along ‘The Traitors’ highly addictive fan base as we discover the next generation of legendary gamers and schemers,” Sharon Vuong, Executive Vice President Unscripted Programming, NBCUniversal Entertainment, said in a press release.

“With our resident host and gameplay master of ceremonies, Alan Cumming, on board to introduce complete strangers to new epic missions and twisted gameplay, this new version for NBC offers a unique opportunity for the cast and audience to meet each other for the first time and we know it will be incredible to watch.”

The Traitors Season 3 aired on Peacock on January 9 with reality stars: Bob the Drag Queen, Medley, Robyn Dixon, Dolores Catania, Chanel Ayan, Ciara Miller, Dylan Efron, Chrishell Stause, Sam Asghari, Gabby Windey, Wells Adams, Britney Haynes, Danielle Reyes, Tom Sandoval, Carolyn Wiger, Jeremy Collins, Mariano, and Tony Vlachos.

How to apply for The Traitors?

Those interested to apply for the all-civilian season can do so on TheTraitorsUS.com. The website notes that the show is looking for “everday people” who are “smart” and “strategic.” Contestants have a chance of winning up to $250,000. The closing date for the application is March 10, 2026. An applicant must be 21 years of age or older and must be a US citizen.